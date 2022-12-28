Read full article on original website
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
Clinton man apprehended in high-speed chase
A Clinton man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Tuesday night following a high-speed chase that started in Clinton and ended in
Odd, weird things dropped on New Year's Eve in North Carolina
Pigs might not fly but they do drop on New Year's Eve in the Tar Heel state.
jocoreport.com
Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
Mark Meadows won’t face NC voter fraud charges, attorney general says
Meadows is a former western North Carolina congressman who worked for President Donald Trump during his final months in the Oval Office.
carolinajournal.com
Cumberland County Judge Ammons to take over Leandro case
Cumberland County Superior Court Judge James Ammons will take over North Carolina's long-running Leandro education funding case. Ammons replaces Business Court Judge Michael Robinson, who requested removal from Leandro after overseeing the case since March. The N.C. Supreme Court has ordered the Leandro trial judge to determine how much additional...
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
country1037fm.com
Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring
When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
Police chase from Clinton to Fort Bragg ends in fiery crash
One person is in custody after a chase Tuesday night that spanned two counties. Clinton Police confirmed the chase started as an effort to stop a car that was stolen a few days ago. Before 10:30 p.m. the driver crashed into one of the entrances to Fort Bragg, hitting the...
jocoreport.com
Accident Victim Breaks Into Home As Family Flees To Safety, Report Says
MICRO – A Johnston County family fled into the woods after a woman they did not know, and armed with a handgun, broke into their home. It happened after the suspect wrecked her car. The bizarre chain of events started around 11:00pm Tuesday. Authorities believe Carol Long Tramell, age...
cbs17
Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder in a Christmas night death, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. on Christmas to a Raleigh Extended Stay America Motel at 3531 Wake Forest Road to assist the Raleigh Fire Department who were there for a fire-alarm call. An initial report from police stated that officers had been called to the motel to investigate a serious assault.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge
Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing
(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
Deadly head-on collision in Hoke County leaves 2 dead
A deadly crash left two people dead in Hoke County Friday afternoon. Friday around 4 p.m. two cars crashed in a head-on collision two miles west of Raeford. One car crossed the center line and crashed into the other car. The two passengers inside the vehicle that caused the crash...
jocoreport.com
Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
Gov. Cooper talks goals for next year and his political future
As Gov. Roy Cooper enters his last two years in office, he says there are a variety of things he wants to accomplish next year while he contemplates what’s next for him.
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC
North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
Interstate 95 construction work continues
LUMBERTON — Work on the Interstate 95 widening project through Lumberton is in its early stages, according to information from the North
backingthepack.com
Wolfpack’s off night results in 72-58 loss to Duke
NC State did not have anything close to its A-game on Thursday night, but Duke sure did. The Wolfpack just never got going offensively in this one, while the Blue Devils used hot shooting to carry them. Duke just shot the ball a whole lot better than State, and that’s all there is to it.
