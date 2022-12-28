ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
LEE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Cumberland County Judge Ammons to take over Leandro case

Cumberland County Superior Court Judge James Ammons will take over North Carolina's long-running Leandro education funding case. Ammons replaces Business Court Judge Michael Robinson, who requested removal from Leandro after overseeing the case since March. The N.C. Supreme Court has ordered the Leandro trial judge to determine how much additional...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring

When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder in a Christmas night death, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. on Christmas to a Raleigh Extended Stay America Motel at 3531 Wake Forest Road to assist the Raleigh Fire Department who were there for a fire-alarm call. An initial report from police stated that officers had been called to the motel to investigate a serious assault.
RALEIGH, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase

CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC

North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
backingthepack.com

Wolfpack’s off night results in 72-58 loss to Duke

NC State did not have anything close to its A-game on Thursday night, but Duke sure did. The Wolfpack just never got going offensively in this one, while the Blue Devils used hot shooting to carry them. Duke just shot the ball a whole lot better than State, and that’s all there is to it.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy