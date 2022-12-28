The ton is sure to be abuzz about the latest photo from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. To ring in the New Year, Netflix released a first look at young Lady Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas, for the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. The photo, which you can see above, shows Arsema’s Lady Danbury standing outside with a look of apprehension on her face as she faces someone — though it’s unclear who she is confronting. According to Netflix, the snapshot comes from Episode 6 of the series. “Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her...

41 MINUTES AGO