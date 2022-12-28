Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve
Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Meet Young Lady Danbury In First Look Photo From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
The ton is sure to be abuzz about the latest photo from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. To ring in the New Year, Netflix released a first look at young Lady Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas, for the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. The photo, which you can see above, shows Arsema’s Lady Danbury standing outside with a look of apprehension on her face as she faces someone — though it’s unclear who she is confronting. According to Netflix, the snapshot comes from Episode 6 of the series. “Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her...
Why one NPR correspondent finally ditched DVDs for streaming
Tonight, lots of people will skip the parties and instead curl up with a good movie on any one of a number of streaming services, maybe even falling asleep before the credits roll and long before the countdown to 2023. Scott Horsley may be among them because this year he finally joined the streaming revolution after dropping his old-fashioned DVD by mail service. We thought this was a good chance to check in on the streaming landscape. Scott is, of course, NPR's chief economics correspondent, who joins us now. Hi, Scott.
Remembering the artists, filmmakers, actors and writers we lost in 2022
So many giants of the arts world left us in 2022 — here are just a few of the actors, writers, filmmakers, artists and performers who died in the past year, listed chronologically below by the dates of their deaths. Sidney Poitier: actor, activist, and trailblazing heartthrob. Poitier first...
Musicians use rhythm and harmony to heal America's toxic divide
It's a chilly night in the Texas Hill Country, but inside the Arcadia Theater in the town of Kerrville there is a blithe spirit afoot. The crowd is swaying to Miles and Miles of Texas played by Asleep at The Wheel, the Grammy-winning Western Swing band. The audience is a...
The Pope condemned the human 'hunger for wealth and power' at a Christmas Eve Mass
VATICAN CITY — Recalling Jesus' birth in a stable, Pope Francis rebuked those "ravenous" for wealth and power at the expense of the vulnerable, including children, in a Christmas Eve homily decrying war, poverty and greedy consumerism. In the splendor of St. Peter's Basilica, Francis presided over the evening...
Meta set to make decision on Trump’s return to Facebook - FT
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Inc (META.O) is preparing to announce whether it will allow former U.S. President Donald Trump back on to Facebook and Instagram, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Turmoil on social media sites is driving users to smaller, more private alternatives
There has been a lot of upheaval in the social media industry in 2022. Beyond the chaos at Twitter under Elon Musk, Facebook is trying to pivot to the metaverse and economic pressures are squeezing Silicon Valley. So let's talk about all this with NPR's Shannon Bond. Hi, Shannon. SHANNON...
The astonishing vanishing act of the glassfrog, revealed
Jesse Delia says it happened in Panama. A few years back, he was finishing up his field work — a research project examining the parental behavior of a type of glassfrog. He brought a handful of these transparent, half dollar-sized frogs to the lab for a photo shoot. It...
After the Club Q shooting, drag queens say they're upping security measures
Drag performers, known for their exuberance in the spotlight, have found their spirits subdued in the last month by serious concerns for their safety on stage. Police have yet to disclose a motive behind the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., which left five people dead and at least 17 others injured. A 22-year-old suspect was charged with 305 criminal counts, including bias-motivated crimes.
A look at the year social media companies had
Over the last year, Facebook burned through billions of dollars trying to make the Metaverse happen. Elon Musk spent $44 billion to take control of Twitter, only to see a number of advertisers and users flee. And across Silicon Valley, tens of thousands of workers have been laid off. NPR's Shannon Bond reports on the rocky year that was for social media companies.
Meet the mineral known as the time lord
The Earth is really old - about 4 1/2 billion years old. And when scientists want to learn about its earliest history, they turn to a mineral that serves as an almost perfect geologic clock. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce looks into a mineral that's been called the time lord.
Six ways media took a big step backward in 2022
As 2022 winds down, it's obvious the past year has been, in many ways, a giant step backward for media. So much has gone wrong: from fundamental shifts in the streaming business to widespread cutbacks at major media companies — including NPR — and, of course, Elon. And there's one word which sums up the dynamic at the heart of most of this heartache: transition.
Trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters has died at 93
Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro responds to a question from Barbara Walters, who was covering Senator George McGovern's trip to Cuba for NBC, at a press conference in Havana in May 1975. Barbara Walters, one of the most famous American broadcast journalists, has died at the age of 93 on...
The mysterious death of a Mexican corrido singer captivates a global audience, thanks to a podcast
His image can be found on T-shirts at California markets, and fans still listen to his raspy voice singing the corridos, or Mexican ballads, that made Chalino Sánchez famous. Decades after he was found shot to death when he was 31 years old, his allure has only been compounded by a popular podcast that has revived interest in the "King of Corrido."
