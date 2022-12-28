ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
The Center Square

Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board

(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Ron DeSantis Tops Another Poll of Preferred Republican Presidential Candidates – Liz Cheney Was 2nd, Trump 3rd

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A poll of voters reported on December 3 has found that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is the favored presidential candidate amongst Republican respondents, with 24.2% of the vote. Liz Cheney, the rebellious Republican from Wyoming was the second most favored candidate amongst respondents with 16.4%. Trump trailed Cheney and DeSantis with just 14.6%.
Washington Examiner

Voters seek revenge on Democrats who released Trump taxes

Voters are not in a very Christmas-y mood when it comes to Washington’s punishment politics. In fact, they’d like to see some payback. While a majority of voters are OK with House Ways and Means Committee Democrats releasing former President Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, they also feel that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
The Independent

White House tells top House Republicans to hold their horses on oversight requests

The White House has warned top Republicans who will chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees that they will have to renew any requests for documents or other oversight requests once the GOP formally takes control of the chamber at the start of the 118th Congress next week.The Independent obtained letters to Representatives James Comer and Jim Jordan — the incoming chairmen of both committees — from Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber, in which the White House lawyer said the flurry of demands for documents made by the GOP during the 117th Congress carry no legal or constitutional...
New York Post

Hochul’s chief judge pick Hector LaSalle has new roadblock as key Senate Dem plans to vote ‘no’

Gov. Hochul’s nomination of former prosecutor Hector LaSalle to be the next chief judge of New York’s Court of Appeals was hanging by a thread Thursday as more state Senate Democrats pledged to reject the pick. Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris became the highest-ranking Democrat so far to denounce LaSalle after 10 others announced in recent days they would vote to make him the first chief judge nominee ever to be spurned by legislators. “I believe Justice LaSalle represents a continuation of a status quo that sullied the Court’s reputation and ruled inconsistently with NYers values,” Gianaris (D-Queens) said in a statement on...

