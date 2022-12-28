Read full article on original website
‘They will come after me,’ Joni Ernst says after Iowa GOP groups punished her for marriage vote
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, said that she stands behind her vote to support the federal Respect for Marriage Act, despite censures for her actions by seven GOP county parties. Here’s what is included in the Respect for Marriage Act. Eleven other Republican senators supported the bipartisan […]
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Sen. Joni Ernst says Democrats gave 'middle America the middle finger' by voting to make South Carolina the first nominating state instead of Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst said the DNC gave "middle America the Middle finger" by making South Carolina the first state to nominate its presidential candidates.
DeSantis Under Fire as Democrat Calls for Transparency of His Legal Problems
DeSantis has been dominating the news cycle in 2022. And his pr stunts have attracted more than wanted attention. DeSantis is currently facing several legal issues. Governor Ron DeSantis’ political strategy has attracted national attention because of his ability to choose culture war themes and promote them with the help of a cooperative Florida Legislature.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but it did not provide additional details on the topic of the inquiry.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez casts house Dems' sole vote against omnibus spending bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and...
Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board
(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
Kari Lake Posts Three Word Response to Demand for Hand Recount in Arizona
The former Arizona gubernatorial candidate continues to refuse to admit defeat in her recent election against her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs.
Kari Lake Ally Files to Delay Arizona AG Inauguration After Losing Recount
"This recount has an unusually high discrepancy rate and swing," Arizona Republican AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh wrote in a tweet.
Florida’s Ron DeSantis Tops Another Poll of Preferred Republican Presidential Candidates – Liz Cheney Was 2nd, Trump 3rd
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A poll of voters reported on December 3 has found that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is the favored presidential candidate amongst Republican respondents, with 24.2% of the vote. Liz Cheney, the rebellious Republican from Wyoming was the second most favored candidate amongst respondents with 16.4%. Trump trailed Cheney and DeSantis with just 14.6%.
Washington Examiner
Voters seek revenge on Democrats who released Trump taxes
Voters are not in a very Christmas-y mood when it comes to Washington’s punishment politics. In fact, they’d like to see some payback. While a majority of voters are OK with House Ways and Means Committee Democrats releasing former President Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, they also feel that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
House committee staffers face no pay if speaker isn't decided by Jan. 13, officials warn
In guidance first obtained by POLITICO, House officials detailed how a delayed speaker vote would impact certain staff.
Outgoing Republican leaders condemn Santos, suggest resignation
"He would not be on the committee that I led," Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said on "Fox News Sunday."
White House tells top House Republicans to hold their horses on oversight requests
The White House has warned top Republicans who will chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees that they will have to renew any requests for documents or other oversight requests once the GOP formally takes control of the chamber at the start of the 118th Congress next week.The Independent obtained letters to Representatives James Comer and Jim Jordan — the incoming chairmen of both committees — from Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber, in which the White House lawyer said the flurry of demands for documents made by the GOP during the 117th Congress carry no legal or constitutional...
House Jan 6 Committee releases final 814-page report, recommends Donald Trump be barred from running in 2024
The House Jan. 6th Committee released a final, exhaustive report detailing former President Donald Trump's alleged involvement and criminal referrals over the Capitol protests.
Hochul’s chief judge pick Hector LaSalle has new roadblock as key Senate Dem plans to vote ‘no’
Gov. Hochul’s nomination of former prosecutor Hector LaSalle to be the next chief judge of New York’s Court of Appeals was hanging by a thread Thursday as more state Senate Democrats pledged to reject the pick. Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris became the highest-ranking Democrat so far to denounce LaSalle after 10 others announced in recent days they would vote to make him the first chief judge nominee ever to be spurned by legislators. “I believe Justice LaSalle represents a continuation of a status quo that sullied the Court’s reputation and ruled inconsistently with NYers values,” Gianaris (D-Queens) said in a statement on...
The Biden Challengers Who Could Fight Him for the Democratic Nomination
There are no clear front-runners for any potential primary challenge, although several names keep cropping up.
