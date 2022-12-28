ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

KX News

66 spoken languages in North Dakota: How this impacts law enforcement

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state of North Dakota, 66 languages are spoken here.North Dakota has the highest percentage of German, Icelandic and Norwegian speakers in the entire United States.So, when law enforcement has to work with these non-English speaking individuals, it can get difficult.To help, the Justice Department is launching a new […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota schools facing increasing levels of Meal Debt

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota schools are facing an increasing amount of meal debt as parents struggle with inflation. Pandemic-era programs providing free breakfast and lunch to all students nationwide ended in September, leaving schools go make collection calls on meal balances. Some school districts say they are seeing debt...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

A year in review: North Dakota Crime and Courts in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakotans learned that it’s against the law to take a raccoon into a bar after one woman’s actions led to a year of unsupervised probation. The incident spurred state health officials to issue rabies warnings and brought viral memes to the web. But that’s not the only case that’s kept the North Dakota courts busy in 2022.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

Your Last Chance For The Year North Dakota – BUY NOW!

The days are ticking down to be ringing in the New Year. AND that is not all that's ticking down, the availability to still buy the holiday batter some of us cannot imagine the holidays or winter months without. We are taking the batter that is the base to the warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention. Have you guessed yet what cocktail we are speaking of? No, NO, and a HECK NO we are not talking egg nog, we are talking Tom & Jerry Cocktails.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Welcome 2023 in style at North Dakota’s best New Years Parties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Eve is upon us, and to many, there’s no better way to commemorate the event than with a party to both send off the old year and welcome in the next. The question is, exactly where would you prefer to celebrate? Fortunately, around North Dakota, there are plenty of […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Secretary of State Al Jaeger prepares to leave office

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A little closer to home now, longtime Secretary of State Al Jaeger is getting ready to leave office. Jaeger’s term is officially up on New Year’s Eve.Jaeger has served as secretary of state since 1993.He was then re-elected seven times, overseeing several tasks from the state capitol, including elections, combative sports […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakotans facing skyrocketing utility costs

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are facing skyrocketing utility costs. Higher fuel prices are increasing gas and electric bills as residents struggle to keep their homes heated. Costs for new power generation facilities and wind farms are also being passed on to consumers. January is typically the coldest month of...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
farmforum.net

Dakota Gardener: The best holly for the north

It’s time to decorate our homes with the colors of the season. As the song goes: "Deck the halls with boughs of holly, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la." Holly has been a favorite decoration in winter celebrations for centuries. Ancient cultures saw its lively red fruits and green leaves in the dead of winter and believed holly was a symbol of long life.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
boreal.org

Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane

Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Tentative 2023 Hunting Season Dates Announced

The 2022 North Dakota hunting season is winding down this weekend. It's your last crack at the deer/bow season, pheasants, grouse, partridge, and even waterfowl. With as much as 50 inches of snow on the ground, most North Dakota hunters have long since put away their guns for the season. However, for those who aren't afraid of walking in snow up to your waist or higher, there are some opportunities remaining.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Morse Code of Weather: what are the criteria for a blizzard and why North Dakota is in ‘blizzard alley’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A storm must meet certain conditions in order to classify it as a blizzard. Sustained winds of at least 35 mph and considerable blowing or falling snow that reduces visibility to less than a quarter mile for at least three hours make a storm a blizzard. But high snow totals aren’t necessary for a blizzard as strong winds can blow around loose snow already on the ground to reduce visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota state official says "environmental justice" and ESG curtailing oil and gas industries

(Fargo, ND) -- The Director of North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources says the Biden Administration and federal regulators are actively working against producers in the oil and gas industries. "You've got the SEC cracking down on our publicly traded companies for ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) and environmental...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

