ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKU Athletics

Tops Can't Contain Blue Raider Second-Half Shooting in 65-60 Defeat

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball couldn't hold off a sharp-shooting Middle Tennessee team in the second half of Saturday's game, falling to the Blue Raiders 65-60 in its second Conference USA game of the season. MTSU shot 77.8% in the second half from beyond the arc after shooting...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKU Athletics

Lady Toppers Come Up Short Against Middle Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women's basketball (4-7, 1-1 C-USA) were unable to hold on to an early lead, falling to Middle Tennessee (10-2, 3-0 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena. "We still are fighting for consistency," said head coach Greg Collins. "That's experience. Those lessons aren't...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Lady Toppers Complete Comeback to Win C-USA Opener

HOUSTON, Texas — WKU women's basketball (4-6, 1-0 C-USA) had another comeback on the road, finding themselves down 12 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Lady Toppers fought back to earn a 79-74 win at Rice (9-2, 0-2 C-USA) on Thursday night in Houston. "I'm really...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Tops Drop Conference Opener to Rice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In a game of runs with seven lead changes and five ties, WKU Hilltopper Basketball ultimately dropped its conference opener, taking its first home loss of the season to the Rice Owls on Thursday night 81-78. "Obviously, a tale of two halves," said associate head coach Phil Cunningham who served as interim head coach on Thursday night as Rick Stansbury was out due to a health matter. "We played so well defensively in the first half. Rice is one of the leading scoring teams in the country, one of the most efficient teams from a field goal percentage standpoint. Obviously, they shoot the 3 well. Our guys, to their credit, were really locked in defensively on the game plan and you couldn't a better job than what our guys did in the first half to hold them to 22% overall and 26% from 3. But they're a really good offensive team as we all saw in the second half. I think how well we played in the first half might have wore us down a little bit, we didn't have that same zip defensively. And give them credit, they played tremendous in the second half."
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy