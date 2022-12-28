BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In a game of runs with seven lead changes and five ties, WKU Hilltopper Basketball ultimately dropped its conference opener, taking its first home loss of the season to the Rice Owls on Thursday night 81-78. "Obviously, a tale of two halves," said associate head coach Phil Cunningham who served as interim head coach on Thursday night as Rick Stansbury was out due to a health matter. "We played so well defensively in the first half. Rice is one of the leading scoring teams in the country, one of the most efficient teams from a field goal percentage standpoint. Obviously, they shoot the 3 well. Our guys, to their credit, were really locked in defensively on the game plan and you couldn't a better job than what our guys did in the first half to hold them to 22% overall and 26% from 3. But they're a really good offensive team as we all saw in the second half. I think how well we played in the first half might have wore us down a little bit, we didn't have that same zip defensively. And give them credit, they played tremendous in the second half."

