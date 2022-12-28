ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Inside new Love Island villa as bosses splash £1.2m on luxury mansion with zip line, Olympic pool & gladiator school

By Amir Razavi Jamie Pyatt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LOVE Island contestants are set to compete like gladiators to win the sportiest series yet — with their villa boasting running tracks and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Bosses have splurged £1.2million hiring the glam South African mansion, which will host singletons in the New Year’s winter edition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXMQw_0jxAlrU500
The new Love Island villa has cost bosses £1.2million and boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool Credit: ludusmagnus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tm4M9_0jxAlrU500
Maya Jama will host the winter series which begins in January Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzzKW_0jxAlrU500
The mansion has 17 bedrooms and a treehouse which includes a zip line

They must be braced for combat in their quest for romance at the site, which is called Ludus Magnus after Rome’s ancient gladiator school.

It has football and rugby pitches, a 400m running track and zip lines, as well as mountain bike trails.

Ludus also boasts river rapids and two 50-metre swimming lanes in a vast lake — which are used for Olympic training.

The water also has its own “love island” in the middle, with a sandy beach surrounded by trees.

The estate sprawls over 25 acres in a wine valley near Cape Town.

The mansion has 17 bedrooms and a treehouse, as well as a T-shaped swimming pool.

Ludus’s owners took it over two years ago and revamped it.

The couple are both high-level triathletes and wanted it to reflect their sporting background.

A source said: “The challenges on Love Island always make for fun TV and this place is a producer’s dream.

“It’s absolutely stunning and has so much going on. It will set the standard for future series.

“There’s bound to be plenty of fun and games on the winter edition and Ludus Magnus provides the perfect opportunity for a huge range of activities for the contestants to get stuck into.”

The original Ludus Magnus was built between 81 and 96 AD by the Emperor Domitian to supply ­gladiators for the Colosseum — where slaves battled to the death to try to save their lives in front of baying Romans.

The eco-friendly Love Island villa has its own boreholes and streams for water and runs off the grid — being powered by 266 solar panels.

It also has its own resident springboks and four rescue donkeys.

For standard punters, staying in the mansion costs in excess of £430 a night.

But it is understood the owners are charging the show’s producers £8,000 a day to rent the whole estate.

Sources in South Africa claimed bosses of the hit ITV2 show hired the site for five months from November to prepare for the show, which is broadcast in January.

One insider said: “A team of gardeners have been brought in and there are carpenters and ­electricians building all sorts of new things for the show.

“And, of course, there will be cameras and microphones installed to capture everything.

“At the end, the whole villa will have to be put back to how it was.

“So it will have had a huge revamp and redecoration costs to add on top of the five months’ guaranteed rental.”

Producers have also decided to spice things up by having the Casa Amor villa just feet away from the main house.

During the series, the girls and boys get divided, with one group sent to Casa Amor to meet sexy new arrivals to test their loyalty.

The villa is usually miles away but this time will be right at hand.

One source told The Sun: “Casa Amor’s inhabitants have always been able to relax in the knowledge that the people they’re coupled up with are miles away.

“Well, not any more — if there’s any wild partying going on, the main villa may well be able to hear it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjJ9i_0jxAlrU500
The villa's owners are charging the show’s producers £8,000 a day to rent the whole estate Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4dk5_0jxAlrU500
The water also has its own 'love island' in the middle, with a sandy beach surrounded by trees

Mike Spencer, executive producer of Lifted Entertainment, said the upcoming series is going to kick off “an epic year of love”.

The summer series is filmed in Majorca, with five million viewers having tuned in to watch this year’s opening episode.

'Break from reality'

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu were crowned winners of the show’s eighth season.

Love Island will have a new host for the upcoming series, with Maya Jama replacing Laura Whitmore.

Laura — married to show narrator Iain Stirling — began presenting it after the death of predecessor Caroline Flack in 2020.

But she shocked fans in August by announcing she was quitting the show, later saying: “There’s nothing more I can do with it.”

Maya was revealed as the new host in October and said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows.”

Love Island’s winter edition was launched in 2020 and was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who scooped the £50,000 prize.

But the show was put on hold for two years due to Covid. Paige and Finn split the £50,000 after winning, but the option for victors to steal the lot was axed this year.

The couple are one of the show’s success stories, still together after their win.

Summer 2022 winners Davide and Ekin-Su also appear to be going strong — despite him getting into a cab with two Icelandic beauties in summer.

They enjoyed a trip to Winter Wonderland last week and spent Christmas in Rome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zX7M4_0jxAlrU500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V49f7_0jxAlrU500

A video introducing the winter edition's villa in 2020, posted on the Ludus Magnus Facebook page, said: “As if in an ode to the Roman athletes of old that trained at the original grounds, the estate boasts a running track, a dam that doubles as an Olympic training pool, a riverside deck, mountain bike trails and ­hiking paths.

“Ludus Magnus acts as a playground for the athleisure-seeking without sacrificing on the serenity a person requires from a break from reality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OzAy_0jxAlrU500
The estate sprawls over 25 acres in a wine valley near Cape Town Credit: ludusmagnus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlKHe_0jxAlrU500
Contestants are set to compete like gladiators to win the sportiest series yet Credit: Alamy

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

See Disneyland's New $185 Drink Served In Cookie Cup

Over at Disneyland's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, "you can order a “waffle shot” filled with one of the world’s most sought-after spirits, which sells for about $4,000 a bottle. A standard 1.5-ounce pour of Louis XIII can sell for something like $500 at trendy Los Angeles restaurants, so the fact that it’s “only” $185 at Disneyland actually feels pretty reasonable, even if that's about the same cost as the most expensive single-day, single-park ticket."
The Independent

Glass Onion: Miles Bron’s island getaway ‘listed on Zillow for $450m’

The luxurious Greek island estate where Glass Onion is set has been listed for sale on Zillow for $450m (£374m).Wealthy fans of Netflix’s hit murder mystery sequel may end up disappointed, however – because the property doesn’t actually exist.Released on the streaming service before Christmas, Glass Onion is a sequel to the hit 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.Written and directed by The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, the film finds ace detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) embroiled in a murder mystery on the private island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).The island setting includes a gigantic crystaline structure (the “glass...
architecturaldigest.com

Nine Cozy A-Frames on Airbnb Perfect for a Weekend Getaway

Booking a stay at one of the many A-frames on Airbnb just makes sense—after all, these triangular structure have a long history in the United States as popular destinations among wanderlust weekenders. In the early 1930s, Austrian American architect R.M. Schindler designed what's considered the first modern A-Frame in the States for Gisela Bennati in Lake Arrowhead, California. Later, during the post-war boom, the building style grew in popularity as the upper middle class found themselves with more disposable income, and as A-frames were relatively cheap to build, they quickly became a go-to style for vacation homes. While this is just the US’s A-frame story, it’s worth noting that the style was already common in other regions and cultures, such as in Japan as farmhouses and among the Maori people as meeting houses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts

There are LOTS of Disney resorts, and it can be hard to choose which one to stay at. If you’re a big Disney food fan (like we are!), the restaurants at each resort may influence your decision. Allow us to make that decision easier for you! Let’s head over to Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts for The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts!
New York Post

Discover the possibilities at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

This branded content article is sponsored by Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. The best kind of vacation has something for everyone: those who want a thrilling adventure, those who want to decompress and watch their worries melt away, and those who want a little bit of both. Fortunately, the new Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun offers an all-ages, all-inclusive escape that’s luxurious, exciting and relaxing. It’s a first-class getaway, no matter how you want to vacation!
TravelPulse

Exciting Updates at Meliá in Punta Cana

WHY IT RATES: Meliá Hotels International has introduced several new updates at its Punta Cana properties. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Managing Editor. Meliá Hotels International has exciting updates regarding a few of its resorts in Punta Cana, including, the new Falcon’s Resort by Meliá | All Suites Punta Cana, the unveiling of Garden Suites by Meliá previously known as The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real, the current renovations of Paradisus Palma Real, and updates regarding food and beverage outlets at Meliá Caribe Beach and Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
940K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy