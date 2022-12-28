Read full article on original website
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Excited for Her Girls to Grow Up with Rumer Willis' Baby: 'Like We Did'
Katherine Schwarzenegger gave a special shoutout to friend Rumer Willis days after the actress announced she's expecting her first baby Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is sharing excitement for a dear friend. On Thursday, the children's book author and mom of two re-shared a powerful pregnancy post on Instagram that's gained attention recently detailing the physical and spiritual connection between mom and baby during gestation. Schwarzenegger Pratt reshared the post from friend Rumer Willis, and took the opportunity to congratulate her friend on the recent news that she and boyfriend Derek Richard...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'
The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday
Violet Affleck made a major appearance with mom Jennifer Garner at the White House on Dec. 1, and she looked all grown up. The duo attended the state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Thursday was also Violet's 17th birthday, and in the photos, Garner beams at her eldest. See the photos of Violet and Garner's night out in DC ahead.
Demi Moore Has the Best Response to Daughter Rumer's Pregnancy News
Demi Moore is finally entering her 'Grandma Era,' and the mother-of-three could not be more excited. The Ghost actress shares three adult daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis—Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28—so it's been some time since there's been a baby in the picture. Her eldest, Rumer,...
Demi Moore Poses For Holiday Christmas Card With Bruce Willis, His Wife, and Kids
Demi Moore is getting a head start on her holiday celebrations. The actress, 60, took to her Instagram to share a series of photos with her family, including her ex-husband, 67-year-old, Bruce Willis and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis. The first photo showcased the entire clan as they stood...
Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas
This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child...
Paula Abdul Ridiculed After Filtering Self Into Looking Younger Than Kathy Hilton, Heidi Klum
Paula Abdul was made fun of on social media after she posted photos to Instagram with a filter that made her look decades younger than she actually is. The dancer and singer, who is 60 years old, could have been mistaken for a teenager in a photo with Kathy Hilton at her star-studded holiday party. The photos that had been changed too much looked especially fake because Paula, who performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month and showed off her young body, already looks a lot younger than 60.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Ashton Kutcher Was Drunk on Tequila the 1st Time He Told Mila Kunis He Loved Her
Just because someone is famous, doesn't mean they don't declare their love while under the influence. At least, that's what Ashton Kutcher did to Mila Kunis.
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
Megan Fox Accompanies Machine Gun Kelly to Jimmy Kimmel in Extremely Distressed Denim
We're all aware that Megan Fox isn't one to shy away from showing a little skin. But the Jennifer's Body star also knows that sometimes the hottest ’fits come in oversized packages. Fox was pictured accompanying her fiancé, Colson Baker—better known as Machine Gun Kelly—to his Jimmy Kimmel Live...
Demi Moore shares family photo at Rumer’s doctor appointment following pregnancy announcement
Demi Moore can’t stop celebrating her daughter Rumer Willis’s pregnancy news. Willis, 34, and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced they are expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and proud mom Moore also shared the pregnancy photos on her page.
Megan Fox Sparkles In Mini Skirt & Low Cut Top For Date Night With MGK: Photo
Megan Fox, 36, looked sensational on a dinner date with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in Los Angeles on December 19. The Jennifer’s Body actress rocked a silver miniskirt and a pale green, bustier-style low cut top that showed off her cleavage. Megan’s look also included a fuzzy pink cardigan that matched her open-toe heels and handbag. Megan tied her dark brunette hair in a high ponytail and left the rest of her locks down over the shoulder.
Demi Moore Wants To Be A “Hot” Grandma
Demi Moore seems very excited to be a grandma for the first time. Demi shares three adult daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Rumer, the oldest of the daughters, is now expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. The couple announced the news on Instagram with photos...
Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids
Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?. Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.
