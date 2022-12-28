Read full article on original website
Related
thecountyline.net
Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business
Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
UPDATE: Sparta residents lose power after driver crashes vehicle into power pole
11:20 P.M. UPDATE: Sparta residents lost power after a vehicle hit a pole. Fire Chief Mike Arnold of Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says emergency crews were called to a crash at the corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Street just after 7 p.m. A vehicle going eastbound went off the road and hit a power pole. The pole...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Confirms Positive CWD Case in Buffalo County
(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s latest case of chronic wasting disease is in wild deer in the western part of the state. The state’s Department of Natural Resources yesterday confirmed a case of CWD in a deer in Buffalo County. A hunter bagged the two-year-old doe. This is the first case of CWD in wild deer in Buffalo County. The case means another three-year ban on feeding and baiting deer in the county.
Need a ride after a few drinks this weekend? The Wis. Tavern League’s SafeRide has you covered
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We all know Wisconsinites like to hit the bars, especially for special occasions like ringing in the New Year. The state’s Tavern League wants to remind everyone that you can always get a safe ride home. If you’ve been drinking and can’t get behind the wheel, ask the bartenders for a safe ride voucher. The...
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
wpr.org
Here's how 'Kwik Trip Girl' earned her title
Walk into her local Kwik Trip, and there's a good chance you'll find Cassandra Berger browsing the aisles. She's there every day — come rain, shine, sleet or snow. Some might consider obsessing over a regional gas station odd, but Berger doesn't. She has a Kwik Trip tattoo. She...
wwisradio.com
Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know
Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know, age 87 of Black River Falls, WI passed away. on Wednesday, December 21 st , 2022 at Bethany St. Joseph’s Care. She was born October 26, 1935 to Paul T. and Hildur (Backlund) Nelson. in Eureka, CA. She was the second of five children. On...
La Crosse Skyrockers get ready for New Years’ fireworks
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The La Crosse Skyrockers are getting ready for their New Years show. The Skyrockers will put on their traditional fireworks show from Grandad Bluff at midnight to ring in 2023. If you have younger family members who can’t stay up late, there is good news. The 6:00 p.m. show will be bigger and longer than the...
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
wwisradio.com
Charlotte Ann Robinson
Charlotte was born on October 26, 1937 to Bernhart and Blanche Call (Queerer); and grew up with her. brothers Donald and John in Osseo, WI. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1956. Charlotte. married Warren Robinson on June 6, 1959 and they raised 4 daughters in Osseo. Charlotte worked...
wwisradio.com
Fort McCoy Getting 70 Million Dollars in New Spending Package
(Fort McCoy, WI) — Fort McCoy is getting 70 million-dollars for repair in the new federal spending plan. Commanders say the money is earmarked for barracks repairs. The 70 million is just part of the 250 million-dollars that Democratic U.S. senator Tammy Baldwin says she secured for Wisconsin in the one-point-seven trillion-dollar omnibus package.
wiproud.com
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing
GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
wwisradio.com
Kathryn “Kathie” Ellen Thompson
Kathryn “Kathie” Ellen Thompson, age 76, died peacefully at home, Sunday December. 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Kathie was born October 6, 1946 in Whitehall WI to George and Hazel (Lee) Sielaff. She. grew up in Trempealeau County having attended school in Pleasantville before...
wwisradio.com
Jane Kay Peterson
Jane Kay Peterson, 79, of Melrose passed away on December 21, 2022, In La. Jane was born on October 12, 1943, to parents Horace Abner Piper and Florence. McCullough. Jane graduated from Sparta Highschool in 1961 and went to work. for the Union National Bank of Sparta for forty-nine and...
wwisradio.com
Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle
Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle, 90, of Trempealeau passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, IA. She was born in. Cashton, on January 18, 1932, to Harvey and Valeria (Wiskerchen) Jostad. Joyce was gifted in music, playing piano, organ and...
nbc15.com
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east on I-90/94 near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it.
18-year-old arrested after fatal crash near Lake Delton
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — An 18-year-old from Reedsburg has been arrested and charged following a crash that killed one person near Lake Delton in Sauk County. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on I-90/94 when the 18-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a sedan, according to Wisconsin State...
wwisradio.com
Apparent Murder-Suicide in Juneau County
(Plymouth Township, WI) — The sheriff in Juneau County says it looks like two people are dead after a domestic violence murder-suicide. Deputies found a woman dead in a home in Plymouth Township yesterday. They also found a man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Deputies were called to the home to look into a domestic violence call.
Comments / 0