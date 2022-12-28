ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mccoy, WI

Comments / 0

Related
thecountyline.net

Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business

Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
CASHTON, WI
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Confirms Positive CWD Case in Buffalo County

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s latest case of chronic wasting disease is in wild deer in the western part of the state. The state’s Department of Natural Resources yesterday confirmed a case of CWD in a deer in Buffalo County. A hunter bagged the two-year-old doe. This is the first case of CWD in wild deer in Buffalo County. The case means another three-year ban on feeding and baiting deer in the county.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Need a ride after a few drinks this weekend? The Wis. Tavern League’s SafeRide has you covered

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We all know Wisconsinites like to hit the bars, especially for special occasions like ringing in the New Year. The state’s Tavern League wants to remind everyone that you can always get a safe ride home. If you’ve been drinking and can’t get behind the wheel, ask the bartenders for a safe ride voucher. The...
LA CROSSE, WI
wpr.org

Here's how 'Kwik Trip Girl' earned her title

Walk into her local Kwik Trip, and there's a good chance you'll find Cassandra Berger browsing the aisles. She's there every day — come rain, shine, sleet or snow. Some might consider obsessing over a regional gas station odd, but Berger doesn't. She has a Kwik Trip tattoo. She...
LA CROSSE, WI
wwisradio.com

Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know

Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know, age 87 of Black River Falls, WI passed away. on Wednesday, December 21 st , 2022 at Bethany St. Joseph’s Care. She was born October 26, 1935 to Paul T. and Hildur (Backlund) Nelson. in Eureka, CA. She was the second of five children. On...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
LA CROSSE, WI
wwisradio.com

Charlotte Ann Robinson

Charlotte was born on October 26, 1937 to Bernhart and Blanche Call (Queerer); and grew up with her. brothers Donald and John in Osseo, WI. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1956. Charlotte. married Warren Robinson on June 6, 1959 and they raised 4 daughters in Osseo. Charlotte worked...
OSSEO, WI
wwisradio.com

Fort McCoy Getting 70 Million Dollars in New Spending Package

(Fort McCoy, WI) — Fort McCoy is getting 70 million-dollars for repair in the new federal spending plan. Commanders say the money is earmarked for barracks repairs. The 70 million is just part of the 250 million-dollars that Democratic U.S. senator Tammy Baldwin says she secured for Wisconsin in the one-point-seven trillion-dollar omnibus package.
FORT MCCOY, WI
wiproud.com

Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing

GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
GENOA, WI
wwisradio.com

Kathryn “Kathie” Ellen Thompson

Kathryn “Kathie” Ellen Thompson, age 76, died peacefully at home, Sunday December. 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Kathie was born October 6, 1946 in Whitehall WI to George and Hazel (Lee) Sielaff. She. grew up in Trempealeau County having attended school in Pleasantville before...
OSSEO, WI
wwisradio.com

Jane Kay Peterson

Jane Kay Peterson, 79, of Melrose passed away on December 21, 2022, In La. Jane was born on October 12, 1943, to parents Horace Abner Piper and Florence. McCullough. Jane graduated from Sparta Highschool in 1961 and went to work. for the Union National Bank of Sparta for forty-nine and...
MELROSE, WI
wwisradio.com

Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle

Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle, 90, of Trempealeau passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, IA. She was born in. Cashton, on January 18, 1932, to Harvey and Valeria (Wiskerchen) Jostad. Joyce was gifted in music, playing piano, organ and...
TREMPEALEAU, WI
nbc15.com

Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east on I-90/94 near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Apparent Murder-Suicide in Juneau County

(Plymouth Township, WI) — The sheriff in Juneau County says it looks like two people are dead after a domestic violence murder-suicide. Deputies found a woman dead in a home in Plymouth Township yesterday. They also found a man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Deputies were called to the home to look into a domestic violence call.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy