Idea that was pitched for Dexter Lumis in WWE but “buried” by Triple H revealed
During his podcast, “Road Dogg” Brian James talked about an idea that he pitched for Dexter Lumis in WWE NXT…. “I wanted him to be from Skinwalker Ranch. There’s a show called Skinwalker Ranch and there’s a place called Skinwalker Ranch, and the truth about Skinwalker Ranch is that there’s a bunch of paranormal activity that happens out there, or [at least] it’s reported. A lot of UFO sightings, a lot of cow mutilations, a lot of stuff. The show had just come on and I had just started watching it. I was like ‘Oh man, show is cool.’ …[Hunter] just buried it straight away and [now] he’s from somewhere [else].” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
Update on Cody Rhodes possibly facing Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 39 instead of The Rock
As previously noted, Cody Rhodes will reportedly challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania 39 if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unavailable to perform. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has since confirmed that Triple H “made a decision” regarding Reigns’ direction for Wrestlemania as The Rock not being Reigns’ opponent is said to be a “very real possibility” at this time.
Kevin Owens comments on trying to have logic in his WWE storylines
During an interview with WrestleRant Radio, Kevin Owens commented on trying to have logic in his WWE storylines…. “I’m a big fan of logic. I’ve always tried to be logical during my time in WWE, maybe more logical than most people may want or choose to be. I do have quite the memory for things that happen in wrestling, I always had that kind of memory, and it’s not just for me, either. Any chance I have to use that logic, it’s always nice and I’m happy to do it. On WWE television sometimes, how can I put this… it’s not always the most logical. So, when somebody tries to use common sense, it’s almost jarring. But I’ll be that guy if I need to be.”
Video: John Cena addresses WWE fans after the final Smackdown of 2022 goes off the air
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, John Cena and Kevin Owens defeated the unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. After the show went off the air, Cena addressed the fans in Tampa…. “I heard you make this arena loud feel in my...
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE Smackdown for December 30th 2022
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Y2Jin99 I remember him saying GET YOUR MCGWIRE ROOKIE CARD !. Former TNA/Impact Wrestling announcer Don West passes away at the age of 59 · December 31, 2022.
Tyson Fury is reportedly “not willing to put people over or even look vulnerable”
As previously noted, WWE was looking to have Tyson Fury be part of the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE and WWE Wrestlemania 39 but he is reportedly banned from entering the United States at the moment after links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan emerged. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had...
Jeff Jarrett pays tribute to the late Don West and comments on their last conversation
TNA/Impact Wrestling co-founder Jeff Jarrett wrote the following on Twitter in regards to the death of former announcer Don West…. “Rest in Peace and Power Don West: When I received the text from Don’s wife, Terri, earlier today on his passing I had an overwhelming feeling of mixed emotions—so happy and relieved for him that he was out of pain and his cancer was gone;but, the finality of his death was so dark and it hurt. We FaceTimed just a few days ago-and because of his situation it’s the only conversation that I’ve ever had with him that I got to do all the talking and I’m sure he hated that! ha. We reminisced, laughed, and I got the final opportunity to tell him I loved him and that I will see him again one day! The 1st picture is from the last time we were on stage together — Chicago Starrcast. I will miss my buddy… Love ya D-Dub!”
If I Were In Charge – Episode 6 (The New 2023 AEW)
What a cool time to be a wrestling fan, isn’t it? The road to WrestleMania is starting shortly. NJPW has some huge changes on the horizon with Wrestle Kingdom 17 where some big debuts might/will take place. One of the more exciting things to me that’ll take place during the first AEW Dynamite of 2023 is a whole new feel, look and production value. Former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production, Michael Mansury, was hired to be the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer of AEW Television. He’s no schlub with 11 years of WWE experience under his belt. He knows the product and he obviously knows how to make the product come across extremely sharp on TV. In my opinion, this is the perfect time for AEW to make these changes. After all, it’s going to be a really important year for Tony Khan and the promotion.
Full match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair from WWE Wrestlemania 38
PGs Tips I think he's as average as they come. He's a worthless throwaway talent who's best position is outside of the states. There's a million better than him. Dax Harwood gives his thoughts on wrestling writer Dave Meltzer and star ratings · January 1, 2023. Peter Milano Whosoever...
Backstage news items from the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown
Here are a few WWE backstage news items from the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown…. * Fightful.com had some notes regarding the show’s producers. “Road Dogg” Brian James produced the Bray Wyatt/LA Knight and Uncle Howdy segment and he also produced the Imperium and Braun Strowman segment. Adam Pearce produced Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. Jamie Noble produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey. Shawn Daivari produced the Hit Row segment. Jason Jordan produced John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Jordan also produced the post-show segment with Cena, Owens, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus against the Bloodline.
Planet Kayfabe: My NoDQ Award Selections
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, everyone. It’s been a while since my last column and it’s been a wild year in wrestling. 2022 has been the year where I watched more wrestling than I have in a few years. A lot has happened and I’m going to get into all 20 categories in the NoDQ year-end awards and who I voted for and why.
Videos: What happened during Shinsuke Nakamura’s match against The Great Muta
WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura had a match against The Great Muta at NOAH’s The New Year event at Budokan Hall in Tokyo. Japan to kick off 2023. Muta took control of the match when he used his trademark mist on Nakamura and then used a chair on the outside of the ring. Nakamura later kicked out of Muta’s shining wizard and for the finish, Nakamura retaliated with mist of his own and pinned Muta with the kinshasa.
Renewed speculation about CM Punk’s future with AEW following social media comment
As previously noted, Dax Harwood of FTR recently expressed his desire to see CM Punk and The Elite work things out following their backstage altercation from September of 2022. Punk responded with “duh” in an Instagram post that quoted what Harwood said. This has led to renewed speculation about Punk’s future once he is recovered from his torn triceps injury.
Gunther legitimately hurt during the December 30th 2022 edition of Smackdown
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of Smackdown, Ricochet saved Braun Strowman from an attack by Imperium. As it turns out, Gunther was legitimately hurt during the segment. When Ricochet swung a chair over the top rope at Gunther, he apparently struck Gunther in the head by accident. Gunther was busted open by the chair shot and a towel was put over his head as he was helped to the backstage area.
Former WWE wrestler shares locker room story involving Roman Reigns
During an appearance on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, former WWE United Kingdom wrestler Sam Gradwell talked about being part of a 2018 WWE live event in Dublin, Ireland. Gradwell shared a locker room story from the event…. “I sat down and I looked at the chair in front of...
Ricky Steamboat changes his story about why he turned down Ric Flair’s “Last Match”
As previously noted, Ricky Steamboat turned down an offer to wrestle Ric Flair at the “Last Match” event in Nashville, TN. At the time, Steamboat said the following about why he didn’t accept the match…. “I don’t want to tarnish the memory that the fans have of...
A rumored title match for WWE Wrestlemania 39 now said to be “very unlikely”
For months, WWE Smackdown women’s champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch has been one of the rumored matches for Wrestlemania 39 in California. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE appears to be going in a different direction…. “Right now that is...
Video: Charlotte Flair returns from hiatus and wins the Smackdown women’s title
Charlotte Flair took a hiatus from WWE after her loss to Ronda Rousey at the 2022 WWE Wrestlemania Backash PLE in May. During the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte made her return (with new entrance music) when she confronted Rousey following Rousey’s successful Smackdown women’s title defense against Raquel Rodriquez. Charlotte challenged Rousey to an impromptu title match which Rousey accepted.
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: John Cena, Kevin Owens victorious, Charlotte Flair wins title in return
John Cena is a winner in 2022. Cena returned to WWE SmackDown for his 20th consecutive year of in-ring competition as he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Reigns and Zayn promised to rid The Bloodline of its Owens problem, but they could not contend...
There is reportedly talk of WWE creating a new world title in 2023
As previously noted, there is talk of splitting the WWE world titles again so RAW has a world champion after Wrestlemania. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented a new title possibly being created…. “There is absolutely talk of creating a new title, yes. It’s been a year....
