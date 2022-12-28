Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Palouse. The advisory starts tonight at 10:00 and runs until Friday night at 7:00. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow.
Melting Snow and Rain Could Cause Flooding of Area Creeks into Wednesday
LEWISTON - The National Weather Service says the combination of rain and melting snow will produce rises on creeks and streams in southeast Washington and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle starting Tuesday. The NWS predicts the warmest and wettest day of the week will occur on Tuesday, and several...
koze.com
Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
Celebration of life to be held in Coeur d'Alene for two University of Idaho students killed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A celebration to honor the lives of two of the students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, in Coeur d'Alene. According to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim's family members, the memorial...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Issues Statement On Arrest Of Student Accused Of Killing UI Students-Bryan Christopher Kohberger Just Completed His First Semester In Pullman Which Ended December 16th
Washington State University Pullman has issued a statement regarding the arrest of student Bryan Christopher Kohberger who allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students. WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton thanked law enforcement for solving the crime and extended sympathies to the families, friends and Vandal colleagues who were impacted by...
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
Shoshone News Press
Fire destroys Wallace home
WALLACE — A Buena-Vista Heights home in Wallace has been declared a total loss after a fire ripped through it last Thursday. Shoshone County Fire District No. 1 Chief John Miller said that at approximately 1:33 p.m., fire crews were notified of a possible structure fire when initial reports to dispatch indicated that "smoke was rolling into town" and it "smelled like a house fire."
pullmanradio.com
Gritman Medical Center 2-23-25 Community Health Needs Assessment
Gritman Medical Center conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years to evaluate the overall health needs of the region. The 2023-25 Community Health Needs Assessment can now be found at the link. Based on input from area experts and Latah County residents, our assessment identified the community’s top...
Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders
If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
desales.edu
12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
KXL
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
Moscow murders: Police begin cleaning biohazards from King Street home
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police (MPD) will be using a private company starting Friday to begin cleaning up the crime scene to remove biohazards and other harmful substances that may be left over inside the 1122 King Street home, where four students were murdered on Nov. 13. However, the...
15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Bryan Christopher Kohberger Faces 4 Counts Of First Degree Murder For Allegedly Killing UI Students
28 year old Washington State University student Bryan Christopher Kohberger faces 4 counts of 1st degree murder for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. Moscow Police held a press conference this afternoon announcing the arrest of Kohberger in his home state of Pennsylvania. He has been living in Pullman and pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice at WSU.
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last month, according to CNN.
46-year-old Lewiston Man Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Knife on Christmas Eve
LEWISTON - During the early morning hours of December 24, officers with the Lewiston Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an aggravated assault. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the victim reported that...
koze.com
Orofino Man Arrested on Drug Charge
KOOSKIA, ID – New Idaho County Sheriff’s K9 Millie had another productive day. While on routine patrol today, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city limits of Kooskia. Millie, who is in her second week of patrol, performed an exterior “sniff” and alerted to the presence of drugs.
KLEWTV
Moscow homicide update for December 27
Moscow Police issued an update on their search for the killer(s) in the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncavles, and Madison Mogen. The following is their update:. At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of...
