Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Is ‘Like A Second Father’ To Her Kids But Can’t ’Replace’ Nick Cannon (Exclusive)
After Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spent Christmas together with her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, fans were curious about Bryan’s role as a father figure in the relationship. Questions arose as the kids’ dad, Nick Cannon, didn’t celebrate the holiday with them and recently welcomed his 12th child with one of his other five baby mamas. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodlIfe that Bryan has a close relationship with the twins, but all parties involved understand that the word “dad” is “reserved for Nick.”
Maralee Nichols dresses her and Tristan Thompson’s son up as Santa for Christmas
Maralee Nichols dressed up her 1-year-old son, Theo, as Santa Claus while celebrating their second Christmas as a family of two. The model, who welcomed the little one with Tristan Thompson last December, took to Instagram Monday to share photos of Theo in a red Santa onesie. “Spotted Santa Claus 🎅🏽♥️,” the 31-year-old captioned the flicks of her son crawling on the floor and getting into a toy Bentley Chiron. The fuzzy outfit was complete with a built-in Santa hat and white trim. Earlier this month, Nichols celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday with a “Winter ONEderland” themed party. “I...
Cardi B Shares Sweet Instagram Videos of Offset and Kids Opening Presents on Christmas
The rapper duo enjoyed a happy holiday together with family and an abundance of gifts under their trees Cardi B's Christmas looked to be packed with presents. The "I Like It" rapper shared some precious moments from her festive family celebration on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded adorable videos featuring her daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and son Wave Set, 15 months, both of whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset. In one video from Christmas Eve, Kulture looks overjoyed to unwrap a plush Minnie Mouse...
TMZ.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Daughter Named Halo with Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon is likely already reallllly good at changing diapers, but he's about to get even more reps in ... as he just welcomed baby number 12 to the world. Alyssa Scott, who Cannon previously had a child with, broke the news Thursday -- revealing their daughter, Halo, was born on December 14. Scott says, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying "it's a girl" and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face."
Popculture
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Reveals Name
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together earlier this month. Their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born a year after the couple's first child, son Zen, died at 5 months old due to brain cancer. This is Cannon's 12th child and Scott's third. Halo was born on...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash
Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted an epic futuristic-themed party for his twin daughters’ 16th birthdays on Dec. 18, including surprising the girls with matching Range Rover SUVs. According to videos from the lavish event, the Combs twins, D’Lila...
hotnewhiphop.com
Coco Austin Defends Video Of 7-Year Old Daughter Allegedly Twerking
The former reality star explained the reason behind the controversial video. Coco Austin is no stranger to making headlines regarding her seven-year-old daughter with Ice T. The former model and mom is receiving backlash after posting a video of her young daughter Chanel Nicole twerking on Christmas. Coco captioned the silly footage, “She loves to joke.”
Fans Slam Kim Kardashian After It Appears Her Dogs Live in the Garage: ‘They Need Love’
No puppy love here! Kim Kardashian was dragged online after it appeared that her family dogs, Saké, Soba and Sushi, were being kept in the garage instead of in her California house. In a since-deleted TikTok video from the account in which the Skims founder, 42, shares with daughter...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
talentrecap.com
Paula Abdul Accused of Editing Her Appearance in Christmas Party Photos
Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul recently posted photos to Instagram from her time at Kathy Hilton’s recent Christmas party. Fans were quick to comment on how unrecognizable the 60-year-old star looked, accusing her of heavily editing her appearance. Paula Abdul Accused of Editing Christmas Party Photos. “I hope...
Joe Budden torches Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan over Megan Thee Stallion
Rap OG Joe Budden went volcanic on actresses Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan for castigating him after he explained why he does not like Megan Thee Stallion. Budden unleashed a flurry of profanities and vulgarities on his eponymous podcast to flame the two women into oblivion. He is irate that Fox and Jordan used their show, Fox Soul’s “Cocktails With Queens,” as the platform to suggest that the Budden types are misogynists who are jealous of female rappers’ success, especially Megan.
HipHopDX.com
Swizz Beatz Has His Family Flipping For Money At Christmas: ‘If You Know, You Know’
Swizz Beatz knows a thing or two about getting the party started, and he’s shown that his family can do the same with some fun Christmas TikTok challenges. The “Money Game,” as it’s referred to on the video-sharing app, involves blindfolded family members using a spatula to try and flip cash onto an empty plate, with the goal being whatever they flip they can keep.
Tristan and True Thompson Show Off Their Dancing Skills in Father-Daughter Video
Watch: See Tristan Thompson Dance With Daughter True on Instagram. When it comes to breaking out their best moves, there's nothing holding Tristan Thompson and True Thompson back. As the NBA star noted in a Dec. 27 Instagram video, he and his 4-year-old daughter—whose mom is his ex Khloe Kardashian—are...
bravotv.com
Marlo Hampton Shows Off Her Epic Christmas Feast and Decorations
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared how she celebrated the holiday with her family. It’s no secret that Marlo Hampton goes above and beyond when celebrating her loved ones, and she applied the same energy for the holiday season. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member made sure her family was well taken care of on Christmas by serving up a lavish holiday feast.
Blueface’s Mom Offers Chrisean Rock Advice After He Spends Christmas With Mother of His Child
Blueface's mother is offering words of advice to Chrisean Rock after Blue spent his Christmas with the mother of his child and his kid. On Sunday (Dec. 25), Blueface's mother Karlissa shared a messages on her Instagram Story directed at her son's current girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. "Merry Christmas, [Chrisean Rock],...
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Comments Criticizing Women With “No Talent”
The pair got into some heated discussions about women in the industry and what constitutes having talent while appearing on “Drink Champs” together. Regardless of your thoughts on Amber Rose, it’s undeniable that she’s continuing to make a name for herself in the industry. Murda Mook,...
Nick Cannon Unveils Baby No. 12
Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal their second baby together: Halo Marie Cannon. The announcement rounds out the Wild n’ Out host’s baby boom to an even dozen. Cannon and Scott’s first child, Zen, was lost to a rare form of brain cancer around this time last year. “Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote in an Instagram post. “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm) Read it at People
