HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Is ‘Like A Second Father’ To Her Kids But Can’t ’Replace’ Nick Cannon (Exclusive)

After Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spent Christmas together with her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, fans were curious about Bryan’s role as a father figure in the relationship. Questions arose as the kids’ dad, Nick Cannon, didn’t celebrate the holiday with them and recently welcomed his 12th child with one of his other five baby mamas. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodlIfe that Bryan has a close relationship with the twins, but all parties involved understand that the word “dad” is “reserved for Nick.”
Page Six

Maralee Nichols dresses her and Tristan Thompson’s son up as Santa for Christmas

Maralee Nichols dressed up her 1-year-old son, Theo, as Santa Claus while celebrating their second Christmas as a family of two. The model, who welcomed the little one with Tristan Thompson last December, took to Instagram Monday to share photos of Theo in a red Santa onesie. “Spotted Santa Claus 🎅🏽♥️,” the 31-year-old captioned the flicks of her son crawling on the floor and getting into a toy Bentley Chiron. The fuzzy outfit was complete with a built-in Santa hat and white trim. Earlier this month, Nichols celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday with a “Winter ONEderland” themed party. “I...
People

Cardi B Shares Sweet Instagram Videos of Offset and Kids Opening Presents on Christmas

The rapper duo enjoyed a happy holiday together with family and an abundance of gifts under their trees Cardi B's Christmas looked to be packed with presents. The "I Like It" rapper shared some precious moments from her festive family celebration on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded adorable videos featuring her daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and son Wave Set, 15 months, both of whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset. In one video from Christmas Eve, Kulture looks overjoyed to unwrap a plush Minnie Mouse...
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Daughter Named Halo with Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is likely already reallllly good at changing diapers, but he's about to get even more reps in ... as he just welcomed baby number 12 to the world. Alyssa Scott, who Cannon previously had a child with, broke the news Thursday -- revealing their daughter, Halo, was born on December 14. Scott says, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying "it's a girl" and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face."
Popculture

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Reveals Name

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together earlier this month. Their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born a year after the couple's first child, son Zen, died at 5 months old due to brain cancer. This is Cannon's 12th child and Scott's third. Halo was born on...
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
hotnewhiphop.com

Coco Austin Defends Video Of 7-Year Old Daughter Allegedly Twerking

The former reality star explained the reason behind the controversial video. Coco Austin is no stranger to making headlines regarding her seven-year-old daughter with Ice T. The former model and mom is receiving backlash after posting a video of her young daughter Chanel Nicole twerking on Christmas. Coco captioned the silly footage, “She loves to joke.”
talentrecap.com

Paula Abdul Accused of Editing Her Appearance in Christmas Party Photos

Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul recently posted photos to Instagram from her time at Kathy Hilton’s recent Christmas party. Fans were quick to comment on how unrecognizable the 60-year-old star looked, accusing her of heavily editing her appearance. Paula Abdul Accused of Editing Christmas Party Photos. “I hope...
rolling out

Joe Budden torches Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan over Megan Thee Stallion

Rap OG Joe Budden went volcanic on actresses Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan for castigating him after he explained why he does not like Megan Thee Stallion. Budden unleashed a flurry of profanities and vulgarities on his eponymous podcast to flame the two women into oblivion. He is irate that Fox and Jordan used their show, Fox Soul’s “Cocktails With Queens,” as the platform to suggest that the Budden types are misogynists who are jealous of female rappers’ success, especially Megan.
HipHopDX.com

Swizz Beatz Has His Family Flipping For Money At Christmas: ‘If You Know, You Know’

Swizz Beatz knows a thing or two about getting the party started, and he’s shown that his family can do the same with some fun Christmas TikTok challenges. The “Money Game,” as it’s referred to on the video-sharing app, involves blindfolded family members using a spatula to try and flip cash onto an empty plate, with the goal being whatever they flip they can keep.
bravotv.com

Marlo Hampton Shows Off Her Epic Christmas Feast and Decorations

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared how she celebrated the holiday with her family. It’s no secret that Marlo Hampton goes above and beyond when celebrating her loved ones, and she applied the same energy for the holiday season. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member made sure her family was well taken care of on Christmas by serving up a lavish holiday feast.
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Comments Criticizing Women With “No Talent”

The pair got into some heated discussions about women in the industry and what constitutes having talent while appearing on “Drink Champs” together. Regardless of your thoughts on Amber Rose, it’s undeniable that she’s continuing to make a name for herself in the industry. Murda Mook,...
TheDailyBeast

Nick Cannon Unveils Baby No. 12

Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal their second baby together: Halo Marie Cannon. The announcement rounds out the Wild n’ Out host’s baby boom to an even dozen. Cannon and Scott’s first child, Zen, was lost to a rare form of brain cancer around this time last year. “Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote in an Instagram post. “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm) Read it at People

