Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

1 shot dead, 3 injured in overnight shooting in Midtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead and others injured. Officials say the shooting occurred near Sunset Patio Bar at NW 10th and Hudson shortly after midnight. Reports say a person was found dead at the scene by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Luther Police K9 helps in arrest of two people for possession of drugs

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — With the help of their K-9 Kodi, Luther Police arrested two people after they were found with narcotics in their possession. Around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, a Luther officer pulled over Cody Barnes of Wellston for two traffic violations in the are of 3rd and Main. K-9 Kodi was deployed and alerted the officer that the vehicle had narcotics in it.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK

