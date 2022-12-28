Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals Why Beth Treats Monica Different Than Every Other Character
Episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, “The Dream Is Not Me,” showed fans a different side of Beth Dutton, a side that we haven’t seen in quite a long time. The first few minutes of the episode see the cowboys ride off early in the morning, sharing coffee outside their tents and warming up for the day. After they leave, Beth shares a sweet, heartfelt scene with Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton. After the episode aired, Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly revealed why her character treats Monica differently than all other people. See what she has to say in the clip below.
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals the Show’s First LGBT Character
John Dutton's assistant Clara Brewer is the first LGBT character in 'Yellowstone.'
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Kevin Costner's Dad Thought Yellowstone Was Going To Ruin His Son's Career
Given Kevin Costner's longstanding association with the Western genre, which has seen him play the likes of Wyatt Earp and appear in everything from "Dances with Wolves" to "Silverado" (per IMDb), it just makes sense that he's starring as ranching family patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone." It's also appropriate that he's earning praise for his work as Dutton.
'Yellowstone' Actor Cole Hauser to Star in New Western Film, 'Dead Man's Hand'
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is adding to his Western repertoire by starring in an upcoming Western film, Dead Man's Hand. Led by Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer) and directed by Brian Skiba, the film will follow the story of a gunfighter named Reno (Kilmer) who stepped away from the gunfighter life after marrying his wife, Vegas.
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show?
Do the Yellowstone actors’ salaries make them richer than the Duttons themselves? Just about, and especially in icon Kevin Costner‘s... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show? appeared first on Outsider.
Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Thinks Breaking Story Norms Is Why Critics Haven't Warmed Up To The Show
Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Network drama "Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family, owners of a massive ranch in Montana who fight every foe that tries to take their land away from them. While primarily a neo-Western, the show has gained immense popularity from its ability to blend genres. While dramatic and violent, the show also isn't afraid to lean into soapy twists or even romance, as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) steady and loving courtship (and eventual marriage) has become a huge draw for audiences.
‘Yellowstone’ Marathon to Air Leading Up to Sunday’s Mid-Season Finale: How to Watch
Have you fallen behind on keeping up with Yellowstone? Or are you looking to reintroduce yourself to the episodes that... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon to Air Leading Up to Sunday’s Mid-Season Finale: How to Watch appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Mid-Season Finale Airs Tonight: Here’s a Quick Recap of All You Need to Know
It was before Christmas that Yellowstone fans were last treated to a brand-new episode. But tonight, our favorite Duttons return, and with that, so does Yellowstone‘s midseason finale of Season 5. With hours to go until the midseason finale airs, we’re taking a look at a new Yellowstone recap. The following clip reminds us exactly where we are before the episode new debuts.
‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Speaks Out About Seeing a ‘Different Side’ of Ryan This Season
Over the past five years, Yellowstone fans have come to adore actor Ian Bohen’s character Ryan. Ryan is one of... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Speaks Out About Seeing a ‘Different Side’ of Ryan This Season appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Fans Predict Aftermath of Major Dutton Character Potentially Going to Train Station
It’s been a while since any of the bunkhouse boys took someone to the train station, however, with tensions high... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Fans Predict Aftermath of Major Dutton Character Potentially Going to Train Station appeared first on Outsider.
’Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Knows Exactly Why He Isn’t a Favorite Among Fans
Here at Outsider, we adore Yellowstone star, Ryan Bingham. And while the Walker actor continues to maintain a prominent role within the hit Western series—and boasts an equally successful career in music—Bingham’s character just isn’t among fans’ top favorites. Fortunately, the Yellowstone star is cool with it, and knows exactly why his character is not among viewers’ top picks.
Shocking ‘1923’ Brings the Shattering Death of a Dutton — or Two [Spoilers Alert]
1923 ushered in 2023 with a bang that absolutely nobody could have seen coming. In a shocking new year episode on Sunday (Jan. 1), the Yellowstone prequel said goodbye to one of the most important members of the Dutton family — and maybe even one of the stars of the show.
1923 Actor Almost Didn't Audition for Role in Yellowstone Spinoff
The Yellowstone spinoff, 1923, is only two episodes in, but the prequel is already proving to be a major hit for Paramount+ with the series premiere setting a huge record for the streaming service. Fans are tuning in each week to find out what's next for this generation of the Dutton family as well as others who are a part of the world of the Yellowstone ranch including the Rainwaters. But for Aminah Nieves, who plays Teonna Rainwater in 1923, the role of the young Native American woman taken from her reservation and sent to a Catholic boarding school in North Dakota, she almost didn't audition for the hit series at all. Speaking with E! News, Nieves said she initially told her manager she wasn't going to audition for the series.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes talks embracing the unexpected with Taylor Sheridan, as Kelsey Asbille shares the magic of the Duttons
Happy Thursday, all you Beth Dutton and Rip Wheelers out there. Paramount’s Yellowstone marathon is continuing ahead of the New Year, and the celebration is exactly what fans of the Dutton family everywhere could have hoped for. We’re spending these slow days between one holiday and the next with our favorite cowboys and ranch hands as fans tune in to see the story from the very beginning once again.
