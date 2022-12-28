The Yellowstone spinoff, 1923, is only two episodes in, but the prequel is already proving to be a major hit for Paramount+ with the series premiere setting a huge record for the streaming service. Fans are tuning in each week to find out what's next for this generation of the Dutton family as well as others who are a part of the world of the Yellowstone ranch including the Rainwaters. But for Aminah Nieves, who plays Teonna Rainwater in 1923, the role of the young Native American woman taken from her reservation and sent to a Catholic boarding school in North Dakota, she almost didn't audition for the hit series at all. Speaking with E! News, Nieves said she initially told her manager she wasn't going to audition for the series.

