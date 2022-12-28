ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Will ‘Yellowstone’ end with season 5?

Season five of Yellowstone had a record-breaking premiere in November, commanding an audience of 12.1 million viewers. However, there is some speculation about the future of the hit Paramount Plus television series. Rumors abound that the show may go out on a high note by making the penultimate episode of this season its last.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes talks embracing the unexpected with Taylor Sheridan, as Kelsey Asbille shares the magic of the Duttons

Happy Thursday, all you Beth Dutton and Rip Wheelers out there. Paramount’s Yellowstone marathon is continuing ahead of the New Year, and the celebration is exactly what fans of the Dutton family everywhere could have hoped for. We’re spending these slow days between one holiday and the next with our favorite cowboys and ranch hands as fans tune in to see the story from the very beginning once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy