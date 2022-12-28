Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
‘Yellowstone’ Lilli Kay describes how her real-life partner got cast in the series
Yellowstone‘s fifth season has introduced new characters, storylines, and relationships to root for. One of them was gifted to us in the form of Governor John Dutton’s new assistant, Clara Brewer. Brewer, brought to life by Lilli Kay, is a character as strong as she is determined and...
Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months, a relative announced Wednesday night. "We have found Theo. He is safe and well," the rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram. "At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"
‘Yellowstone’ star Piper Perabo reveals whether she’s team Jamie or team John
Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo brings Summer Higgins to Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama, and fans have been divided on who she is and why she has a seat at the Dutton family table. Starting as a woman who didn’t see an ounce of good in our family patriarch, she’s grown to see something good in him now, but it wasn’t an overnight change of opinion.
Is John Dutton in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923?’
The Yellowstone universe has continued its expansion with the eight-episode prequel series 1923, which officially premiered on Paramount Plus on Dec. 8, 2022. Taking place 40 years after the events of 1883, the show has answered burning questions left behind from 1883 and ignited just as many more as we witness a whole new generation of Duttons fight for their family’s legacy.
When will ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 return? Release window, trailer, and more
If you’re the type of person who enjoys watching dramatic shows that leave you on the edge of your seat, Yellowstone is the show for you. It premiered in 2018, and it has captivated audiences since the first episode. Yellowstone tells the story of a devoted father and fifth-generation homesteader named John Dutton who makes a living as the man in charge of the largest ranch in the entire United States.
What to Watch: In Search of Home Time
Home is where the heart — and money — are at. The homeware sector is expected to reach a market value of more than $200 billion by the end of 2031 with an annual growth rate of 5 percent from 2021 to 2031, according to market research firm Fact.MR.More from WWDNo. 21 Pre-Fall 2023Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023Tod's Pre-Fall 2023 The fashion industry has been quick to cash in and invest in homeware since the start of the pandemic as a substitute to expand growth in when the whole world was closed down. Even as lockdowns have gone away, the homeware category remains stronger...
Horror fans still irritated by one of genre’s most insufferable characters
When it comes to horror content, the characters who appear in it do not always make the smartest decisions or behave in the best ways. We yell at the screens, hope for retcons, and today one in the found footage space still grinds the gears of fans deeply. 20 minutes...
Netflix showrunners should really know better by now than ending a first season on a cliffhanger
Netflix has opted to pick up right where it left off as we enter 2023; by canceling hugely popular fantasy projects that drew in huge viewership figures. The first casualty of 2023 was mind-melting multilingual favorite 1899, but the biggest surprise regarding the show’s axing is that people were actually surprised.
‘Fantastic Four’ actor claims it wasn’t his ‘goal to ruin cinema’
There’s not a whole lot which went right with 2015’s Fantastic Four. Nearly every conceivable aspect which could go wrong in filmmaking, went completely wrong in Josh Trank’s film and star Toby Kebbell knows it. While the director himself has disowned it mostly, the damage is still...
An Oscar-winning historical epic abandons the war effort to return home on streaming
Very few of the historical epics to emerge in the aftermath of Ridley Scott’s game-changing Gladiator managed to replicate the critical and commercial success of the movie that reignited the boom, but Anthony Minghella’s Cold Mountain came close in terms of awards season recognition. The writer and director’s...
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley has trouble ‘leaving Jamie Dutton at the door’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Wes Bentley is Yellowstone‘s Jamie Dutton, a character fans have a love-hate relationship with, and for the veteran actor — it’s a role he feels blessed to have taken on. Jamie is no fan favorite; in fact, he’s got more enemies than he does friends, but Bentley is familiar with him in a way that audiences are not.
The sequel to a cult classic actioner that’s got nothing to do with the original bludgeons the Netflix Top 10
If you’re looking for someone to helm a completely unrelated sequel to a minor action-packed success, then director Roel Reiné is your guy, with Hard Target 2 one of just many spiritual successors the VOD journeyman has brought to life over the years. As well as his completely...
