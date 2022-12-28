ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington starts Big Sky play with win at Montana 87-80

MISSOULA – Eastern Washington opened Big Sky Conference play with an 87-80 victory over Montana in Missoula on Thursday night. Senior Angelo Allegri hit 6 of 12 shots to lead Eastern (7-7 overall) with 19 points. Eagles sophomore Dane Erikstrup added 17 points off the bench – largely thanks to a 9-of-10 night from the free-throw line.
MISSOULA, MT
KHQ Right Now

Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pursuit ends with death of suspect on I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured. While westbound traffic was closed on...
POST FALLS, ID

