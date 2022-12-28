Read full article on original website
Longtime friends Julian Strawther, Maxwell Lewis combine for 42 points in Gonzaga's 111-82 win over Pepperdine
A 6-foot-10 forward from Dallas stole the show, but a pair of 6-7 wings from Las Vegas were happy to play supporting roles in Saturday’s West Coast Conference opener between No. 10 Gonzaga and Pepperdine. Drew Timme’s 35-point effort wasn’t enough on its own to carry Gonzaga on a...
Eastern Washington starts Big Sky play with win at Montana 87-80
MISSOULA – Eastern Washington opened Big Sky Conference play with an 87-80 victory over Montana in Missoula on Thursday night. Senior Angelo Allegri hit 6 of 12 shots to lead Eastern (7-7 overall) with 19 points. Eagles sophomore Dane Erikstrup added 17 points off the bench – largely thanks to a 9-of-10 night from the free-throw line.
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
City of Spokane garbage truck rolls on its side, driver suffers minor injuries
A City of Spokane garbage truck rolled over in north Spokane on Thursday. The driver suffered minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Pursuit ends with death of suspect on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured. While westbound traffic was closed on...
'Relieved': Kaylee Goncalves' family releases statement after murder suspect arrested
MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims killed near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13, released a statement following 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger being arrested in Pennsylvania. The family's lawyer, Shannon Gray, said the family is "relieved that the authorities have someone in...
Spokane Police Department investigates deadly shooting in east Spokane
One man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department. An investigation is underway, and you can help by calling Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
Semi-truck fire backs up eastbound traffic on I-90, driver struck while exiting cab
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews at a semi-truck fire on eastbound I-90 are clearing the scene, and traffic is beginning to flow again. There is still congestion, and drivers should be mindful of first responders still in the area. Last updated on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. A semi-truck fire has...
