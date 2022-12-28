ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In A 90’s Kind Of World: How Living Single’s Theme Song Almost Wasn’t A Thing

By Davonta Herring
 3 days ago

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

A successful TV show is built like a machine where every little part plays a key component in making it run smoothly. One of the most overlooked aspects of most of the legendary shows we loved watching growing up were the theme songs. Back in September, we posted an article highlighting our favorite theme songs from Black sitcoms. Although all the theme songs on the list are memorable, one almost never came to pass.

Living Single was a sitcom created by Yvette Lee Bowser (she also created Half & Half). The show, which centered around the lives of six friends who shared personal and professional experiences while living in a Brooklyn brownstone, aired on Fox network from August 22, 1993, to January 1, 1998. The cast included Queen Latifah , Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, Kim Coles, T.C. Carson and John Henton. With such a great group of actors and a plot that was as relatable as it was funny, Living Single was bound to take off.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2018 , Erika Alexander, who played attorney Maxine Shaw on the show revealed that Living Single wasn’t the original name. One of the working titles that was considered early in the developmental stages of the show was Friends. Living Single and Friends were both produced by Warner Brothers but the latter was reportedly given a larger amount of financial investment.

“The original name for Living Single was My Girls, but it didn’t test well so they came up with some other names. Living Single and Friends were some of the names presented. Obviously, they chose one and the other went to another show, also produced by Warner Bros,” Alexander explained.

This brings us to the theme song situation. In a tweet posted by @hellastalgia we get a chance to hear what the song would’ve sounded like if the show ended up being called My Girls.

Fans in the replies were immediately split. Some rejoiced that the original version was scrapped. Others noted that the track was a bop to them and expressed how they could see the song working out. Then there were people who seen the correlation between the almost title of the show and the women singing “My girls” at the end of the pilot episode.

Here’s the famous theme song they ended up going with.

Where do you stand on the subject? Do you like the original theme song or do you think the right decision was made to move on? Let us know in the comments!

Related
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
K97.5

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: The Best Hip-Hop LPs Of 2022

Hip-Hop Wired has complied 40 of the best Hip-Hop albums of the year. We didn't include project with less than 10 songs. The post Hip-Hop Wired Presents: The Best Hip-Hop LPs Of 2022 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

5 Throwback Songs That Made a Comeback on TikTok 2022

The power of social media is undeniable, especially in the music industry. It’s no secret Gen Z and TikTok are responsible for a lot of songs going viral with dances and challenges. Related: 22 Trending TikTok Sounds of 2022 In fact, record labels are more attracted to artists that have the the appeal of the […]
K97.5

22 Trending TikTok Sounds of 2022

Here's a list of TikTok Sounds that may seem regular at the surface but took on a life of their own once social media got a hold of them.
K97.5

7 Of Coolio’s Children To Inherit His Estate After Rapper Passes Away Without A Will

Back in September, the Hip-Hop world lost renowned “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio, who died at age 59 of causes still yet to be determined while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Now, the late West Coast rapper’s assets are set to be divided between seven of his reported 10 children. According to Mirror, Coolio, whose […] The post 7 Of Coolio’s Children To Inherit His Estate After Rapper Passes Away Without A Will appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Kim Kardashian Cries Talking About Co-parenting With Kanye West

In a sit-down with radio icon Angie Martinez for her IRL Podcast, style maven and reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared the challenges of co-parenting with her ex-husband Ye—formerly known as Kanye West. “Co-parenting is hard,” Kim Kardashian said. She added, “It’s really f**king hard.” The couple shares four children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, […] The post Kim Kardashian Cries Talking About Co-parenting With Kanye West appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
