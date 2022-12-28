Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in WisconsinTravel MavenKewaskum, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House
West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
CBS 58
2-month-old kitten named 'The Miz' up for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An adorable 2-month-old kitten named "The Miz" is up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Julia Johns from WHS also talked with us about new year's resolutions for pets. Learn more about how to adopt The Miz HERE.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Local priest Rev. Jerry Repenshek has passed
December 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Just receiving word Rev. Jerry Repenshek has died. Rev. Jerry served at Holy Angels Church. He just celebrated his 85th birthday on December 10. This is a working story and more information will be posted as details become available.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ennis!
Ennis is a six month old mixed breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s really smart and very friendly!
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
WBAY Green Bay
Children's Museum in Sheboygan needs to close down
We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. New study on the metals found in dark chocolate. The milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Don't throw out your Christmas tree! These Caledonia goats will feast on them
Don't throw out your Christmas Tree! Instead, head down to a Caledonia farm less than a half hour from Milwaukee. You can donate it to feed their goats!
Pewaukee family grows by one thanks to open adoption
A Pewaukee family grew by one, thanks to a huge decision by perfect strangers. Open adoption is not for everyone, but it is growing in popularity.
Franklin High senior, MATC student found dead in car in South Milwaukee
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sippie Hippie will be moving inside Slinger’s Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets
SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets announced Wednesday that Sippie Hippie, a mobile coffee and tea shop, is moving inside of its storefront in Slinger during the first week of the new year. Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets, 310 E. Washington St., Slinger, will be welcoming the...
thecampbellsportnews.com
Carol Ann Stanchfield
Carol Ann Stanchfield, 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Carol was born on April 8, 1935, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Roy and Laura (Wietor) Salter. Carol was born into a quaint family farm, where she learned the value of family and hard work. Carol would tell stories of going to church with her mom on Sundays, and getting home in time so her mom could watch the Packers. While Carol didn’t carry on the same love for the Packers that her mom did, she often spoke of the lessons learned from her parents like hard work, kindness, caring, compassion and always treating people well. Carol went to LP Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, where she met the love of her life, George. Upon George’s return from the Korean War, they were married in 1953 and began their wonderful life together.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
thecampbellsportnews.com
Police Chief Presents Awards
Police Chief Presents Awards Kewaskum Police Chief Tom Bishop presented his annual Police Chief’s Awards during the Kewaskum Village Board meeting on Dec. 19 to Aaron Laatsch and Anne Trautner. This award is presented by the chief to citizens for their demonstrated citizenship, community service, accomplishments and support of the Police Department or other deserving act as determined by the.
pleasantviewrealty.com
2337 42nd Street, Two Rivers, WI, USA
Come take a look at this beautiful, move in ready remodeled home. Everything has been done here and is ready for you to make it your own. As soon as you walk in you will see this home has not only been well maintained but updated throughout the years. With a large kitchen, all new appliances, solid surface countertop, cabinets and flooring it is a chefs dream kitchen. Main bath has also been fully remodeled with a glass enclosed shower, double vanity and new flooring. If that isn’t enough there’s a full basement with a gas fireplace to warm up those chilly winter days and relax in front of. The summer is all about the pool, large deck fenced in yard and wonderful landscaping that has been done for you. This is a must see in a quiet area near schools and entertainment.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week -- Snowy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing our Wisconsin Humane Society pet of the week, Snowy! The 9-year-old dog is up for adoption at the WHS Racine Campus. For more information, CLICK HERE.
seehafernews.com
HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals
According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
wearegreenbay.com
Most popular baby names of 2022 in Green Bay & Sheboygan, according to HSHS
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the new year right around the corner, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay has provided its most popular baby names from 2022. According to officials with the hospital, the following names were given the most often to children born at HSHS St. Vincent.
Comments / 0