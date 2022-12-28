ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaskum, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update

PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
PEWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Local priest Rev. Jerry Repenshek has passed

December 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Just receiving word Rev. Jerry Repenshek has died. Rev. Jerry served at Holy Angels Church. He just celebrated his 85th birthday on December 10. This is a working story and more information will be posted as details become available.
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Children's Museum in Sheboygan needs to close down

We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. New study on the metals found in dark chocolate. The milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
thecampbellsportnews.com

Carol Ann Stanchfield

Carol Ann Stanchfield, 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Carol was born on April 8, 1935, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Roy and Laura (Wietor) Salter. Carol was born into a quaint family farm, where she learned the value of family and hard work. Carol would tell stories of going to church with her mom on Sundays, and getting home in time so her mom could watch the Packers. While Carol didn’t carry on the same love for the Packers that her mom did, she often spoke of the lessons learned from her parents like hard work, kindness, caring, compassion and always treating people well. Carol went to LP Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, where she met the love of her life, George. Upon George’s return from the Korean War, they were married in 1953 and began their wonderful life together.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
thecampbellsportnews.com

Police Chief Presents Awards

Police Chief Presents Awards Kewaskum Police Chief Tom Bishop presented his annual Police Chief’s Awards during the Kewaskum Village Board meeting on Dec. 19 to Aaron Laatsch and Anne Trautner. This award is presented by the chief to citizens for their demonstrated citizenship, community service, accomplishments and support of the Police Department or other deserving act as determined by the.
pleasantviewrealty.com

2337 42nd Street, Two Rivers, WI, USA

Come take a look at this beautiful, move in ready remodeled home. Everything has been done here and is ready for you to make it your own. As soon as you walk in you will see this home has not only been well maintained but updated throughout the years. With a large kitchen, all new appliances, solid surface countertop, cabinets and flooring it is a chefs dream kitchen. Main bath has also been fully remodeled with a glass enclosed shower, double vanity and new flooring. If that isn’t enough there’s a full basement with a gas fireplace to warm up those chilly winter days and relax in front of. The summer is all about the pool, large deck fenced in yard and wonderful landscaping that has been done for you. This is a must see in a quiet area near schools and entertainment.
TWO RIVERS, WI
CBS 58

Meet our pet of the week -- Snowy!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing our Wisconsin Humane Society pet of the week, Snowy! The 9-year-old dog is up for adoption at the WHS Racine Campus. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals

According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
