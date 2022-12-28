Scoring barrage. Timme scored 22 points in the first half, made his first 3-pointer since the Phil Knight Legacy and opened 10 of 12 from the field. Timme added 13 points in the second half, moving past Elias Harris to become Gonzaga’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,861 career points. The Texas native finished 15 of 19 from the field and had 10 rebounds to go with five assists.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO