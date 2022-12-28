ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga women look to bring intensity against improved LMU

Lisa Fortier and every other coach in every sport has said it many times before: Their next opponent is “better than their record.”. It’s become a cliché and generally ignored – until the inevitable upset. Going into Saturday’s home game against Gonzaga, the Loyola Marymount Lions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Drew Timme's 35-point, 10-rebound double-double paces Gonzaga in 111-88 win over Pepperdine

Scoring barrage. Timme scored 22 points in the first half, made his first 3-pointer since the Phil Knight Legacy and opened 10 of 12 from the field. Timme added 13 points in the second half, moving past Elias Harris to become Gonzaga’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,861 career points. The Texas native finished 15 of 19 from the field and had 10 rebounds to go with five assists.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Eastern Washington starts Big Sky play with win at Montana 87-80

MISSOULA – Eastern Washington opened Big Sky Conference play with an 87-80 victory over Montana in Missoula on Thursday night. Senior Angelo Allegri hit 6 of 12 shots to lead Eastern (7-7 overall) with 19 points. Eagles sophomore Dane Erikstrup added 17 points off the bench – largely thanks to a 9-of-10 night from the free-throw line.
CHENEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

The 'Flightmare' continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown... triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is no exception.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in Idaho

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said. The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID

