nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga rewind: Numbers adding up for Zags, but defense leaves room for improvement
Gonzaga fans are probably aware of the current streaks extended by Saturday’s 111-88 victory over Pepperdine. GU has won 74 straight at the McCarthey Athletic Center, 27 consecutive West Coast Conference openers and a mind-boggling 44 in a row over the Waves. Here are a few other numbers to...
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: Drew Timme scores 35 points to lead No. 10 Gonzaga over Pepperdine in WCC opener
Gonzaga opened West Coast Conference play with a dominant offensive performance, continuing its two-decade long winning streak over Pepperdine with a 111-85 result at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday. But this game was more about an individual part than the Zags as a whole. Drew Timme, the leader of...
nbcrightnow.com
Longtime friends Julian Strawther, Maxwell Lewis combine for 42 points in Gonzaga's 111-82 win over Pepperdine
A 6-foot-10 forward from Dallas stole the show, but a pair of 6-7 wings from Las Vegas were happy to play supporting roles in Saturday’s West Coast Conference opener between No. 10 Gonzaga and Pepperdine. Drew Timme’s 35-point effort wasn’t enough on its own to carry Gonzaga on a...
nbcrightnow.com
Drew Timme continues to expand his game, scores 35 in Gonzaga’s rout over Pepperdine
It can’t be easy to make gains in your game when you’re already an All-American and perhaps college basketball’s most prolific low-post scorer the past few years. Drew Timme is finding a way. The Gonzaga senior continues to pour in points, scoring 35 in a 111-88 rout...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women look to bring intensity against improved LMU
Lisa Fortier and every other coach in every sport has said it many times before: Their next opponent is “better than their record.”. It’s become a cliché and generally ignored – until the inevitable upset. Going into Saturday’s home game against Gonzaga, the Loyola Marymount Lions...
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Drew Timme's 35-point, 10-rebound double-double paces Gonzaga in 111-88 win over Pepperdine
Scoring barrage. Timme scored 22 points in the first half, made his first 3-pointer since the Phil Knight Legacy and opened 10 of 12 from the field. Timme added 13 points in the second half, moving past Elias Harris to become Gonzaga’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,861 career points. The Texas native finished 15 of 19 from the field and had 10 rebounds to go with five assists.
nbcrightnow.com
Steele Venters lifts Eastern Washington over Montana State 70-67 to complete road sweep
BOZEMAN – Steele Venters hit two key shots late to lift Eastern Washington to a 70-67 Big Sky Conference men’s basketball victory over Montana State on Saturday afternoon . Venters hit a baseline, fadeaway shot that tied the game at 65 with 1 minute, 5 seconds left. After...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington starts Big Sky play with win at Montana 87-80
MISSOULA – Eastern Washington opened Big Sky Conference play with an 87-80 victory over Montana in Missoula on Thursday night. Senior Angelo Allegri hit 6 of 12 shots to lead Eastern (7-7 overall) with 19 points. Eagles sophomore Dane Erikstrup added 17 points off the bench – largely thanks to a 9-of-10 night from the free-throw line.
nbcrightnow.com
The 'Flightmare' continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown... triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is no exception.
nbcrightnow.com
Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in Idaho
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said. The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.
