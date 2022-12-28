ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckershospitalreview.com

NYC startup could become first telehealth company to unionize

Resilience Lab, a New York City-based startup that matches clients with remote therapists, could become the first telehealth company to unionize after employees petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to join DC 37, the Gothamist reported Dec. 29. The unionization campaign comes after 12 therapists were fired in November, giving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Outgoing RWJBarnabas CEO reflects on 32-year career, from merger to COVID-19

In 1991, Barry Ostrowsky joined Barnabas Health as executive vice president and general counsel. In 2016, Barnabas Health merged with Robert Wood Johnson Health System, and he became the first president and CEO of the resulting West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. At the end of 2022, Mr. Ostroworsky is retiring...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

NY law aims to provide better care for LGBTQ+ youth, training for nurses

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth to get the medical services they need, and nurses and home health aides will be trained in specific ways they can provide such healthcare. The new law targets homeless and runaway youth under the age of 18...

