Largo couple accused of brutally attacking man with metal pipe during robbery
Two people from Largo were accused of attacking a man and leaving him seriously injured during a robbery on Monday.
St. Pete woman accused of leaving 4 children, including infant, alone at home
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday after she allegedly left four children alone at home.
Police: Man riding adult tricycle hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on an adult tricycle was killed after being hit by a Publix semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, according to a news release. St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 6:15 p.m. about the incident, which happened on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
Hillsborough County worker seriously injured during carjacking; woman arrested
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County worker was seriously injured when he tried to stop a woman from stealing his truck and was thrown from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the building inspector had left the vehicle running outside a home in the 10000 block of Timmons Road in Thonotosassa. While […]
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
FHP looking for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Hillsborough County
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a truck that it believes caused a deadly hit-and-run Friday afternoon.
2 men killed in shooting in Lakeland
A shooting investigation is underway in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
Thief steals $25,000 worth of equipment from St. Pete landscaping business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A thief stole about $25,000 worth of equipment and heavy machinery from a St. Petersburg tree and landscaping business, and the owner hopes the community will help him find who’s responsible. Filing a police report was the last thing Ronnie Pownall expected after Christmas. He...
Temple Terrace Shooting Suspect Arrested
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – A 33-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened on Thursday in Temple Terrace. According to investigators, at approximately 2:56 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, the Temple Terrace Police Department responded to the area of 6905 Marisa Ct. in
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
Missing Manatee County woman found safe
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
fox13news.com
Tampa police officer fired after being caught on video dragging woman at Orient Road Jail, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - An officer with the Tampa Police Department was fired after he was seen on body camera and surveillance video dragging a woman during a jail booking, officials said. Gregory Damon, who has been with the department as a patrol officer since August 2016, was fired Tuesday for...
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
10NEWS
Police arrest homeless man after South Tampa woman finds him in her home
TAMPA, Fla. — A scary situation in South Tampa after police say a homeless man broke into a woman's house in Hyde Park and made himself right at home. "It does something to you when somebody comes in and takes over your space," the homeowner said in an exclusive interview.
1 teen shot in St. Pete; witnesses claim he was being chased
One person was shot in St. Petersburg after he was being chased by three young men around midnight on Friday.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Duo That Stole Cell Phone From Lakeland McDonald’s
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a theft that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 6330 U.S. 98 North in Lakeland. According to deputies, around 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the two suspects seen in the above photo went
villages-news.com
Roofer arrested after allegedly forging Villager’s signature on document
A roofer has been arrested after allegedly forging a Villager’s signature on a document. Christopher Lee Culig, 36, of Deland, was arrested Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge the he had forged a document. A resident of The Villages said that Culig had been...
Hillsborough County deputy resigns after being arrested for DUI while on administrative leave
A Hillsborough County deputy has resigned after he was arrested for driving while under the influence.
Pasco deputies shoot, wound man suspected of stealing vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was wounded in a shootout with deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found the vehicle and the suspect in the area of Rowan Road and […]
