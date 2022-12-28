ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
RUSKIN, FL
WFLA

Missing Manatee County woman found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Pasco deputies shoot, wound man suspected of stealing vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was wounded in a shootout with deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found the vehicle and the suspect in the area of Rowan Road and […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

