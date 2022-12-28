Read full article on original website
Tour the Christian Temple with Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Soceity
WELLSVILLE – The public is invited to take a look at what is new and what is old on a walk through the former Christian Temple Church building at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4th. The walkthrough is sponsored by the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society as part of its monthly offering of historical programs. Longtime members of the church family, George and Nancy Johnson will conduct the tour and promise to have some surprises.
ManpowerGroup Seeks Donations in Dunkirk to Benefit Family of Blizzard Victim
A company with offices in Western New York will be seeking donations at its Dunkirk office to assist the family of a man who died in the major winter storm in Buffalo. 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who was employed by ManpowerGroup, went out in the storm for supplies on Saturday, December 24th and never returned. His family and local media reported that his vehicle got stuck, so he tried to walk home and died from exposure to the elements. Abdul is survived by his wife, Gloria, who is pregnant. The Manpower Western New York teams will be hosting a baby items drive to assist Gloria with brand new gender-neutral essential items that she will need for their child.
Cuba business to close facility and move to Rush and Mentor, Ohio; 29 jobs ending on March 31
Photo of a product sold by HuFriedyGroup on their website. The HuFriedyGroup, which sells dental equipment to dentists, will be leaving Cuba in Allegany County and 29 employees will lose their jobs. The Allegany County Legislators will have a copy of the letter from HuFriedyGroup in their resolution packets today...
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
Rita Adams Sick, 95, Wellsville
Rita Adams Sick, 95, of Wellsville, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Hart Comfort House with her family at her side. Born November 26, 1927 in Mount Kisco, NY, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Eleanor (Hubbard) Adams. In Rita’s early childhood years, she and her family resided in Ridgefield, CT, where her father was employed as the head poultryman on the country estate of the Buckley family. In 1935, during the height of the Great Depression, her family moved to Genesee, PA and began dairy farming. The next decade of Rita’s life involved the endless hard work of life on a dairy farm initially without electricity or indoor plumbing, and later, all the sacrifices required for the American war effort during World War II. This life experience shaped her values of thrift, practicality, and a strong work ethic without complaint that endured for the remainder of her life. Rita graduated from the Genesee school in 1945 as valedictorian of her graduating class and went proudly off to Waynesburg College that fall at age 17. She received her Bachelors degree in 1949, graduating Magna Cum Laude. During the summers and school breaks she worked at the Chapman Burroughs store in Genesee to pay her own way through college. The summer following her college graduation, she lived with her aunt in New York City and worked as a hostess at the iconic Hotel New Yorker on 8 th Avenue, where she became a devoted, life- long fan of the New York Yankees.
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Allegany County Sheriff Whitney wrapping up five decades of public service, social media reacts
“After over 49 years my last day to wear a uniform. Going to be a big change.”. One of the longest law enforcement careers in Allegany County history is ending this week. Lawman Rick Whitney of Bolivar leaves law enforcement after three terms as Allegany County Sheriff. Before he was...
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Looted Aldi supermarket donates fresh food to those in need
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An Aldi supermarket that was hit by looters during the blizzard, donated their food to those in need today. Like many other supermarkets, the Aldi on Broadway was looted during the blizzard. The store is still in the clean-up process, and the food they had is about to go bad. So, they donated it to 'Back to Basics,' a non-profit that provides services to at-risk families. the group held a food giveaway this afternoon.
Wages Rising for UAHS Employees
A special New Year’s present for workers at Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital. Upper Allegheny Health System announced today/Friday that it was raising wages for employees at the hospitals and their ancillary facilities. New hires will also be starting at a higher rate. The raise goes...
Erie County SPCA employees wait out storm with their 4-legged friends
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A group of SPCA Serving Erie County employees spent the weekend with many of our four-legged friends during the winter storm. The group had always planned to stay overnight with the animals Friday into Saturday because of the storm, but because of conditions and the driving ban that was in place, they ended up being stuck until Monday.
Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders
February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
NY Landquest: Dream home in Alfred NY, must see gallery
Terra cotta, sunroom, insulated barn, whitetail country. 137 acres Beautiful Home with Garage, Workshop and Barn in Alfred NY. You’ll love the terra cotta roof, concrete blocks, and hardwood floors that bring old-world elegance to this home. Enjoy the sunroom with windows highlighting the tremendous views. The home has 1,908 sq. ft. of living space and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Includes a detached 1.5 car garage with a paint booth and workshop attached to a 30 x 50 pole barn fully insulated and heated. This professionally designed property is specifically designed as a whitetail deer sanctuary. $589,900.
Cuba Police Department honors two longtime police officers
Dave Bentley retires after 44 years, Walt Mackney will be the next county Undersheriff. Statement from Cuba Police: During this holiday season, we could not be more grateful for the men and women of our department who are dedicated to serving this community. Officer Dave Bentley and Officer Walt Mackney are two of those men. Officer Bentley is retiring with 44 years of service and Officer Mackney is leaving our department to become the next Undersheriff of Allegany County. While it is difficult to say farewell, we are happy to celebrate with them and their long careers with us. Bentley was also presented with a retirement badge and ID from Chief Burch.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Broadway Market receives love and support after blizzard looting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of the blizzard, stores across Buffalo were broken in to and looted. 2 On Your Side heard from business owners and Buffalo Police about the disappointment, but one major hit was to the Broadway Market. Vendors had their inventory stolen, and cash registers were smashed.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
