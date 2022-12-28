Read full article on original website
Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist
Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology, has joined the Mowery Clinic staff. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city...
Salina Chamber: Eric Brown farewell reception Jan. 6
The Salina Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend a farewell reception for Eric Brown, CEO and president. The event will be held on Jan. 6 from 4-6 p.m. in the chamber's Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash Street. The reception will be a come-and-go event. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served. During the reception, there will be a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Jaynette Louise; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Multiple storage units burgled in south, southwest Salina
Police are investigating burglaries at two storage facilities in south and southwest Salina. Sometime between Dec. 13 and Thursday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole the following items, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Miscellaneous jewelry...
City of Salina, Saline County, library observing New Year's holiday
With the New Year's holiday falling on Sunday, local government entities will observe the holiday on Monday. Both City of Salina and Saline County offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday. Because of the holiday, there will be no Salina City Commission meeting on Monday. Additionally, the Salina...
Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday
The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
Salina-based Be Wealth expands to McPherson
MCPHERSON - Be Wealth, a Salina-based financial advisory firm, has expanded to McPherson through the acquisition of Marc Seller’s financial advising practice. Continuing with the firm, Seller will serve as a financial advisor for the firm representing Be Wealth in McPherson and the surrounding area. Based in McPherson, Seller...
SRHC urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours as respiratory cases surge
Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
Salina Fire remembers firefighter who died in the line of duty
On New Year’s Eve, in 1932, the alarm sounded for a house fire in the 600 block of State Street. Not long after arriving and during the operation firefighter Ray Craig, a sixteen year veteran of the Department, was overcome and collapsed. It was thought that the physical stress of the firefighting that night had caused Mr. Craig to suffer a heart attack on scene.
Not previously exhibited works by Mike Hartung at SVAFC
LINDSBORG – Smoky Valley Arts & Folklife Center (SVAFC) will open the first show of 2023 featuring paintings not previously exhibited by Lindsborg artist Mike Hartung. The exhibition, “Third Time’s a Charm…for a repeat offender,” continues through Jan. 29. There will be a reception for...
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting at rural Kan. home
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting. Just before 9p.m. Friday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound, according to a media release. During the investigation it was revealed to deputies the...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about vehicle burglary, financial card use
On Dec. 17, officers with the Salina Police Department took a report of a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street in Salina. The victim reported their wallet was stolen from the vehicle overnight. Later in the day, the victim discovered their financial card was used on...
Salina man who escaped custody Thursday still missing
A Salina man who escaped custody early Thursday morning remains on the lam, however, a number of tips about the case have come into the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that sheriff's office personnel are following up on a number of tips concerning Steven Moss and his whereabouts.
SRHC endocrinology earns recognition from American Diabetes Association
Salina Regional Endocrinology has earned Education Recognition Program Certification from the American Diabetes Association for its efforts toward providing services that meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES). The DSMES standards were developed by the American Diabetes Association to assure patients have access to knowledgeable health...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
Vehicle ends up in eastern Saline County creek early Friday
The Saline County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating an early Friday morning crash in eastern Saline County. "Shortly after 1 a.m., emergency responders were notified of an injury crash on Gypsum Valley Road, south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek. The vehicle was found to have left the roadway, struck a road-closed sign, and rolled into Gypsum Creek," Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C reported this morning on its Facebook page.
