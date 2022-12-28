ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!

· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist

Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology, has joined the Mowery Clinic staff. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Chamber: Eric Brown farewell reception Jan. 6

The Salina Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend a farewell reception for Eric Brown, CEO and president. The event will be held on Jan. 6 from 4-6 p.m. in the chamber's Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash Street. The reception will be a come-and-go event. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served. During the reception, there will be a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Jaynette Louise; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Multiple storage units burgled in south, southwest Salina

Police are investigating burglaries at two storage facilities in south and southwest Salina. Sometime between Dec. 13 and Thursday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole the following items, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Miscellaneous jewelry...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday

The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina-based Be Wealth expands to McPherson

MCPHERSON - Be Wealth, a Salina-based financial advisory firm, has expanded to McPherson through the acquisition of Marc Seller’s financial advising practice. Continuing with the firm, Seller will serve as a financial advisor for the firm representing Be Wealth in McPherson and the surrounding area. Based in McPherson, Seller...
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

SRHC urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours as respiratory cases surge

Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire remembers firefighter who died in the line of duty

On New Year’s Eve, in 1932, the alarm sounded for a house fire in the 600 block of State Street. Not long after arriving and during the operation firefighter Ray Craig, a sixteen year veteran of the Department, was overcome and collapsed. It was thought that the physical stress of the firefighting that night had caused Mr. Craig to suffer a heart attack on scene.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Not previously exhibited works by Mike Hartung at SVAFC

LINDSBORG – Smoky Valley Arts & Folklife Center (SVAFC) will open the first show of 2023 featuring paintings not previously exhibited by Lindsborg artist Mike Hartung. The exhibition, “Third Time’s a Charm…for a repeat offender,” continues through Jan. 29. There will be a reception for...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

Salina man who escaped custody Thursday still missing

A Salina man who escaped custody early Thursday morning remains on the lam, however, a number of tips about the case have come into the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that sheriff's office personnel are following up on a number of tips concerning Steven Moss and his whereabouts.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

SRHC endocrinology earns recognition from American Diabetes Association

Salina Regional Endocrinology has earned Education Recognition Program Certification from the American Diabetes Association for its efforts toward providing services that meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES). The DSMES standards were developed by the American Diabetes Association to assure patients have access to knowledgeable health...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Vehicle ends up in eastern Saline County creek early Friday

The Saline County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating an early Friday morning crash in eastern Saline County. "Shortly after 1 a.m., emergency responders were notified of an injury crash on Gypsum Valley Road, south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek. The vehicle was found to have left the roadway, struck a road-closed sign, and rolled into Gypsum Creek," Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C reported this morning on its Facebook page.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

