Patrick Cobbs is among the five men who were officially added to new North Texas football coach Eric Morris' staff on Wednesday. Cobbs, a UNT Hall of Fame running back, has coached the Mean Green's running backs since 2019 and will continue in that role. UNT sports information

North Texas made the first round of hires for new football coach Eric Morris’ staff official Wednesday.

Morris retained running backs coach Patrick Cobbs and also announced the addition of three other on-field coaches as well as a member of his support staff.