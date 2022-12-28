ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, TX

Liberty Christian girls cruise to blowout win to open Whataburger Tournament

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
Buy Now Liberty Christian guard Emma Kay Martin's 21 points helped lead the Lady Warriors to a comfortable win over San Antonio Cole in its first game at the Whataburger Tournament. John Fields/DRC

SAGINAW — The Liberty Christian girls basketball team jumped ahead early and cruised past San Antonio Cole for a comfortable 55-14 win in its opening game at the Whataburger Tournament.

The Lady Warriors played in the first game of the event's Girls Blue Division Wednesday at Saginaw High School. Liberty Christian entered the contest as the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' No. 1-ranked team in the TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A rankings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy