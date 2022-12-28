ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Greg Grant column

By Courtesy
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Nothing beats home grown produce.

East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference set for Jan. 13 in Tyler

Winter is the season when most fruit and nut trees are planted. For those that are sold “bare root,” dormant season planting is absolutely essential. If you’d like to learn more about producing edible crops in 2023, the annual East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church (11915 FM 2015, Tyler, Texas 75708) will offer both professional and amateur gardeners advice on figs, bunch grapes, muscadines, home vegetable production, peaches, plums, and the growing history of the 100-plus-year-old King’s Nursery in Tenaha.

