doppleronline.ca
MAHC rallies councils to come up with local share of two new hospitals
At its December meeting, Huntsville Council was given a breakdown of what has been contributed to date for Muskoka Algonquin Health Care’s two new hospital builds. MAHC representatives have been visiting municipalities to rally their support for two new hospital builds and raising the local funds needed to get shovels in the ground.
256today.com
Anglin Reichmann promotes Cook and Schaefer to partners
HUNTSVILLE — Christopher Cook and Dustin Schaefer have been promoted to partners of Anglin Reichmann Armstrong. The Huntsville-based firm said the two CPAs’ promotions are effective Jan.1. Schaefer leads the tax advisory services department at Anglin, serving closely held businesses and high net-worth individuals with industry focus on...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
256today.com
Huntsville transportation: All systems are ‘go’
HUNTSVILLE — Alabama’s largest city by population, Huntsville continues to grow by 464 new residents per month. With growth comes opportunities as well as challenges, especially where transportation infrastructure is concerned. Mayor Tommy Battle has long advocated for reducing travel time for commuters, no matter what part of...
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
WAFF
Duncan Farms closing in 2023
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of Duncan Farms in Gurley announced that the farm and CSA will be closing in 2023. According to a release by the Duncans, the farm will be liquidating the farm’s meat and product inventory in the shop. The following is the full statement released by Duncan Farms:
256today.com
Bradley Arant attorneys win MidSouth awards
HUNTSVILLE — Attorneys from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Huntsville office were selected to the 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers and Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists, the firm announced. Additionally, Bradley Huntsville-based partner Kimberly Martin has been named to the “Top 50 Women” list in the 2022 edition of...
WHNT-TV
Probate Judge Warns of Deed Solicitation Scam
A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. Runner Beats the Odds. Daniel Chaplin was born with Down...
256today.com
Bond offering finances I-565 ‘flyover’ at Town Madison
MADISON – An expected bond offering will finance major improvements for the I-565 interchange serving Toyota Field and the Town Madison development, city officials said. It will also refinance debt associated with the municipal infrastructure at Town Madison. “When issued later this month, the bonds will provide 100% of...
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
North Alabama’s biggest entertainment stories of 2022
Some of the state's biggest entertainment stories in 2022 came from right here in the Tennessee Valley.
256today.com
Joint Fires Summit coming in January
HUNTSVILLE — The Defense Strategies Institute’s second annual Joint Fires Summit is slated for next month in Huntsville. The summit is Jan. 18-19 at the Stone Event Center at Campus 805 on Clinton Avenue. Department of Defense, military, industry and academic officials will discuss the nation’s cutting-edge strike...
WAAY-TV
Fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville. Please avoid the area. We will update this story as we learn more.
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
WAFF
Get in touch with your creative side at The Vessel, Huntsville’s newest ceramics studio
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As someone who lived for molding clay together hoping it would turn into a beautiful bowl or mug in my fourth-grade art class, a ceramics studio opening in Huntsville excites both my inner child and adult self. The Vessel is a new community ceramics...
‘We will learn from this’: TVA takes ‘full responsibility’ for rolling blackouts in north Alabama
The Tennessee Valley Authority is reviewing why it had to institute rolling blackouts in north Alabama on Christmas Eve to conserve energy as the area experienced below-freezing temperatures. More than 1,100 residents around Huntsville were without power for a large duration of the mandatory rolling blackouts while much of north...
256today.com
Tucker takes flight after 45 years; HSV poised for ‘full build-out’
HUNTSVILLE — As we drop the curtain on 2022, Huntsville International Airport will also say goodbye to Rick Tucker who is retiring as executive director after a nearly 45-year career. While the reins have already passed to Executive Director Butch Roberts (256 Today will be talking to him next...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
AAMU MOURNSDEATH OF RETIREDPROFESSOR
The Alabama A&M University Family is mourning the recent death of a retired Alabama A&M University educator and mentor. Wiley Joseph Henderson was born in Clarke County, Alabama. He was a distinguished graduate, longtime employee and retiree of Alabama A&M University. He participated in further studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham,
wvxu.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
