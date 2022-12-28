ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

doppleronline.ca

MAHC rallies councils to come up with local share of two new hospitals

At its December meeting, Huntsville Council was given a breakdown of what has been contributed to date for Muskoka Algonquin Health Care’s two new hospital builds. MAHC representatives have been visiting municipalities to rally their support for two new hospital builds and raising the local funds needed to get shovels in the ground.
256today.com

Anglin Reichmann promotes Cook and Schaefer to partners

HUNTSVILLE — Christopher Cook and Dustin Schaefer have been promoted to partners of Anglin Reichmann Armstrong. The Huntsville-based firm said the two CPAs’ promotions are effective Jan.1. Schaefer leads the tax advisory services department at Anglin, serving closely held businesses and high net-worth individuals with industry focus on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Huntsville transportation: All systems are ‘go’

HUNTSVILLE — Alabama’s largest city by population, Huntsville continues to grow by 464 new residents per month. With growth comes opportunities as well as challenges, especially where transportation infrastructure is concerned. Mayor Tommy Battle has long advocated for reducing travel time for commuters, no matter what part of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge

Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Duncan Farms closing in 2023

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of Duncan Farms in Gurley announced that the farm and CSA will be closing in 2023. According to a release by the Duncans, the farm will be liquidating the farm’s meat and product inventory in the shop. The following is the full statement released by Duncan Farms:
GURLEY, AL
256today.com

Bradley Arant attorneys win MidSouth awards

HUNTSVILLE — Attorneys from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Huntsville office were selected to the 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers and Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists, the firm announced. Additionally, Bradley Huntsville-based partner Kimberly Martin has been named to the “Top 50 Women” list in the 2022 edition of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Probate Judge Warns of Deed Solicitation Scam

A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. Runner Beats the Odds. Daniel Chaplin was born with Down...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Bond offering finances I-565 ‘flyover’ at Town Madison

MADISON – An expected bond offering will finance major improvements for the I-565 interchange serving Toyota Field and the Town Madison development, city officials said. It will also refinance debt associated with the municipal infrastructure at Town Madison. “When issued later this month, the bonds will provide 100% of...
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning:  “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year.   ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.”  Gentry...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Joint Fires Summit coming in January

HUNTSVILLE — The Defense Strategies Institute’s second annual Joint Fires Summit is slated for next month in Huntsville. The summit is Jan. 18-19 at the Stone Event Center at Campus 805 on Clinton Avenue. Department of Defense, military, industry and academic officials will discuss the nation’s cutting-edge strike...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

AAMU MOURNSDEATH OF RETIREDPROFESSOR

The Alabama A&M University Family is mourning the recent death of a retired Alabama A&M University educator and mentor. Wiley Joseph Henderson was born in Clarke County, Alabama. He was a distinguished graduate, longtime employee and retiree of Alabama A&M University. He participated in further studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham,
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvxu.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

