Read full article on original website
Related
basinnow.com
Uintah County Drag Strip First In The State Of Utah
The facilities at Buckskin Hills continue to expand in Uintah County. The most recent addition is the drag strip which is being called the Diamond Mountain Dragway. According to Uintah County Commissioner Bart Haslem, this is the only drag strip in the state of Utah. Some test runs were performed and local races held at the site last fall and races are being scheduled for 2023. There are already racers from Nevada, California, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and even Iowa planning to come race. “It’s a big deal,” shares Haslem, who goes as far as saying this will contribute to a local economic boom. The boom has to do with efforts to diversify the economy by offering facilities and events that draw people from outside the area that ultimately boost Uintah County by staying in hotels and spending their money here. The Buckskin Hills Recreation Complex now has the mountain bike trails, motocross, ATV trails, Diamond Mountain Speedway, the shooting range, and the ski and tubing hill which just opened for the season and has a second lift now installed. “A few years ago we were asked how to offset our economy and having these facilities brings a lot of events,” says Haslem. “The gun range brings shooters in, the race track brings racers in, the mountain bike track is one of the finest in the state and motocross is probably the finest in the state. Each of these bring a thousand people a weekend to the community to participate and as spectators.” The drag strip and other projects are funded by federal grant money and some state grant money.
ksl.com
New Mexico man in Utah less than 6 hours is arrested in aggravated assault case
ROOSEVELT — A man who police say was in Utah less than six hours has been arrested in eastern Utah and accused of attacking a man with a bolt from the drilling rig. Ruben Yazzie, 43, was booked into the Duchesne County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and intoxication.
basinnow.com
Grinch Causes Stir In Roosevelt City Before Arrest By Roosevelt PD
A famous Christmas figure caused almost as much of a stir in Roosevelt City this month as a Santa Clause sighting on Christmas Eve! A week before Christmas, security footage caught the Grinch stealing the iconic old time Roosevelt City fire truck. The footage was shared on social media and the public was asked to report any Grinch sightings as law enforcement were in pursuit. Multiple reports came in and finally on December 22nd, Roosevelt PD caught up with the green thief. While most were relieved, some kids in the comment section of the announcement were ready to pool their piggy bank money to bail the Grinch out but it was decided to hold him till Christmas had safely passed.
kjzz.com
Identity released of 20-year-old woman killed in head-on crash on US-40
INDEPENDENCE, Utah (KUTV) — The identity of a 20-year-old woman who died in a crash on US-40 through Wasatch County was released Thursday. Lauren E Reynolds of Vernal was killed after she allegedly crossed the center line into eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon during slushy and snow-covered road conditions on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
basinnow.com
Roosevelt Man Suffers Serious Facial Injuries During Assault
A New Mexico man had only been in the area for a few hours when he allegedly assaulted a Roosevelt man, injuring him to the point of needing reconstructive surgery. 43-year-old Ruben Yazzie was arrested for the offenses of Intoxication and Aggravated Assault Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury on December 21st, less than 6 hours after arriving in the area to work on an oil rig. The Affidavit of Probable Cause states the following: “When officers arrived they found one male individual in the roadway on Hillcrest Drive who was covered in blood. The male individual was identified as Ruben Yazzie from New Mexico. Ruben was detained and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and also had alcohol in the pockets of his jacket. [The officer] found that the other individual was still in [the] apartment. [The officer] entered the apartment and could see drops of blood on the floor leading to the living room area in the back of the apartment. [He] found that there was also blood in the downstairs bathroom and bloody rags in the kitchen garbage. [The victim] was sitting on the couch with blood covering his face and with gash marks in his head and face…the couch was covered in blood along with the carpet in front of the couch. [The victim] stated that he was hit in the head with a bolt from the drilling rig.” Officers found the bolt and it was taken into evidence. The victim reported being asleep on the couch when he was woken up by being hit in the head and he saw Ruben walking away from him with the bolt in his hands. The men were taken to the hospital where interviews were conducted. The investigation determined that Ruben had used the rig bolt to assault the victim causing injury to the face and head and he was arrested. The victim was sent to a Wasatch Front hospital to be treated by a plastic surgeon for facial reconstruction.
Comments / 0