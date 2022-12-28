ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Comments / 6

thruster
3d ago

been waiting almost 3 weeks for present sitting at the post office can't call him they won't answer the phone they're ghosting everybody and this article is nothing more than excuses this is Northern Minnesota we've had bad weather forever no excuse

Reply
2
Related
knsiradio.com

Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater

(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Authorities Asking for Help Finding Stolen Fish House

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking you to be on the lookout for a stolen fish house. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr. model was taken from a business in Lynden Township, near Clearwater on December 22nd. Video from the...
CLEARWATER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
WAITE PARK, MN
kvsc.org

Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
MELROSE, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Making Pipe Bomb

A Brainerd man is facing one felony charge relating to his alleged manufacturing of a pipe bomb. According to the criminal complaint, Johnathan Durham, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, December 28 after his ex-girlfriend reported finding suspicious items like drug paraphernalia and a possible pipe bomb, along with black powder and cut shotgun shells, in her apartment to law enforcement. The woman stated she found the items while cleaning her apartment.
BRAINERD, MN
96.7 The River

Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy