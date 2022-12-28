Read full article on original website
thruster
3d ago
been waiting almost 3 weeks for present sitting at the post office can't call him they won't answer the phone they're ghosting everybody and this article is nothing more than excuses this is Northern Minnesota we've had bad weather forever no excuse
knsiradio.com
Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater
(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
Authorities Asking for Help Finding Stolen Fish House
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking you to be on the lookout for a stolen fish house. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr. model was taken from a business in Lynden Township, near Clearwater on December 22nd. Video from the...
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Update Regarding The Missing Foley Woman, She Was Found And Safe
Just a positive update about the missing 35-year-old woman from Foley. After being reported missing on the 29th of December, just a day later it was reported by Tri-County Crime Stoppers that she was found and safe. Nothing else was noted in the updated post on the Tri-County Crime Stoppers...
fox9.com
Brainerd woman finds ex-boyfriend's pipe bomb in apartment closet: charges
BRAINERD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman in Brainerd claimed she found a pipe bomb made by her ex-boyfriend while cleaning out a closet in her apartment, according to court documents. Prosecutors charged Jonathan Theodore Durham, 38, in Crow Wing County with a felony of manufacturing, possessing, or storing an...
kvsc.org
Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Making Pipe Bomb
A Brainerd man is facing one felony charge relating to his alleged manufacturing of a pipe bomb. According to the criminal complaint, Johnathan Durham, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, December 28 after his ex-girlfriend reported finding suspicious items like drug paraphernalia and a possible pipe bomb, along with black powder and cut shotgun shells, in her apartment to law enforcement. The woman stated she found the items while cleaning her apartment.
Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
Foley Police Department Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman
The Foley Police Department along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Foley woman Amber Sieling. According to a post by Tri-County Crime Stoppers: Amber was last seen on Tues, Dec 27, 2022 after leaving a residence in Foley. She frequents Kwik Trips and Casey's stores in the St Cloud area.
Distraught Morrison County Family Puts Up $1000 Reward For Beloved Stolen Horse
Katie & Neil Gerads are heartbroken, and so am I after reading this story. They are from Morrison county and they are asking for your help in finding there precious Belgian Draft Horse that was stolen from their property back on December 7th. THE INCIDENT. Neil believes that someone took...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
