A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Betting Line Update - Georgia vs Ohio State
It's Game Day. After a long 28-day layoff for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, we have arrived and the betting lines for today's matchup with Ohio State have finally settled. When the line first opened following the SEC Championship weekend and the CFP selection announcement, Georgia was favored by...
Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State
For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. If Georgia is going to...
Ryan Day and Kirby Smart Address Prior Recruiting Battles
While Ohio State and Georgia don't typically meet each other on the gridiron, they aren't strangers on the recruiting trail. Some of the top players in the Peach Bowl were recruited by both programs, something the head coaches addressed on Friday. Ryan Day and Kirby Smart said they shared a...
WATCH: Kirby Smart and Ryan Day Joint Press Conference Prior to Georgia vs Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are a day away from kicking off in Atlanta. Head coaches Ryan Day and Kirby Smart had a joint press conference on Friday. The two head coaches have a combined record of (124-20) to date, and...
Highlights from Kirby Smart's Final Press Conference Before UGA vs OSU
All focus is pointed toward Saturday evening. Head coach Kirby Smart ensures his team elevates to the challenge and remains detail-oriented, which can't be built overnight. A recurring word used with Georgia is "standard." Smart lets everyone in the building know what he expects, especially in situations like this. Teams tend to get amped up in bowl settings, but Georgia remained even-keel over the week.
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES NOTES: North Gwinnett grad Jordan Hancock home for CFP semifinal
ATLANTA — It may be December, but Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game between Georgia and Ohio State features the return of former North Gwinnett defensive back Jordan Hancock, who is a reserve for the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes. Hancock, who signed with the Buckeyes in the Class of 2021...
Joe Milton III's 3 TDs lead No. 6 Vols past No. 7 Clemson in Orange Bowl
Joe Milton III passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 6 Tennessee to a 31-14 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Friday night in the Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla. Squirrel White caught nine passes for 108 yards and one touchdown and Bru McCoy and Ramel...
ON THE MARKET: Upscale lake life in Jackson awaits
This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom custom built home in Jackson sits off of Jackson lake. Features of the home include an open floor plan, tongue and grove vaulted ceilings, hardwood and carpeted flooring, and a master on main. You can enjoy the resort style pool and hot tub while also enjoying lake...
Jackson Police officers receive Hero Awards
JACKSON — Officers Thomas Lucas and Officer Diana Sanchez each received the Hero Award from the Jackson Police Department during the Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting of the Jackson City Council. The award is in recognition of their service during an incident that began on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov....
Arctic blast bursts pipes, drains down Butts County water supply
JACKSON — Parts of Butts County were without water or suffered from low water pressure beginning Monday, Dec. 26 when temperatures dropped as low as 8 degrees. This caused one main water line to break and numerous residential pipes to burst. Butts County Water Authority General Manager Danielle Hopson...
