Jaire Alexander gives one of the best postgame interviews you'll ever see and more from our NFL quotes of the week. "Oh man, that's easy! So I'm just lining up. I see No. 10 [Tyreek Hill] motion over ... I see No. 10 coming across the field and I say, 'Oh snap, he's fast.' So I backed off, and when I backed off, I seen him coming, he ran right in front of me and I was like, 'Wow, is he really overthrowing it?' Took it down the sideline, turned up with my guys and gave the football to a little kid wearing 23."

2 DAYS AGO