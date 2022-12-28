ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

valleynewslive.com

Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for augers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Sebeka, MN man charged with DWI, reckless driving after crash near Wadena

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Sebeka, Minnesota man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash Thursday evening. According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, the Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a crash northeast of Wadena. Emergency responders found a pickup driven by Andrew York had rear-ended a car driven by a Minot, North Dakota woman. Both vehicles were in the ditch.
SEBEKA, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man facing several charges after road rage incident near Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are releasing the name of the man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday in the Fargo area. He’s 43-year-old Derrick Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota and he’s facing several charges. Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, North Dakota Highway Patrol...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two women arrested after car, foot chase with Moorhead Police

(Moorhead, MN) -- Two women are behind bars after leading Moorhead Police on a chase, then ditching the vehicle early Friday morning. Moorhead Police say the incident happened just after midnight along 20th street south near Rivershore Drive. Officers tried to stop a car driven by 30-year-old Rachel Ann England for an equipment violation, but she took off. She and her passenger, 33-year-old Abby Tellinghuisen then jumped out of the car and ran on foot.
MOORHEAD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County, MN)--One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 10 east of Perham. A Ford Escape, driven by Mark Holzer, 52, of New York Mills, was traveling northbound on County Road 53, while a Chevy Impala, driven by Lee Schleper, 50, of Paynesville, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when the two vehicles collided.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
fergusnow.com

Otter Tail County Hazard Mitigation Plan Approved by FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that it has approved the countywide Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, making the County, cities, and other organizations eligible to leverage state and federal resources and expertise to implement actions and projects that will eliminate or greatly reduce the impact of natural hazards on our communities.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

High-risk traffic stop leads to arrest near Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers in the Fargo area responded to a report of a reckless driver-road rage incident Wednesday around 3 p.m. A driver discharged a gun at passing vehicles. One driver reported a broken window from a gunshot. Troopers located the vehicle near...
MAPLETON, ND
newsdakota.com

NDHP Investigates Road Rage Shooting Incident

MAPLETON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – ND Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a reckless driver and road rage incident in the Fargo area at around 3 pm on Wednesday. According to the ND Highway Patrol, the incident involved a driver of a vehicle that allegedly fired a gun...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Alexandria man hurt in I-94 crash in Stearns County

(Melrose Township, MN) -- An Alexandria man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Stearns County crash Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 75-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach was headed westbound on I-94 when it went off of the roadway and struck the cable median barrier in Melrose Township.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

