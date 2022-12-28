Read full article on original website
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
247Sports
Multiple Tigers jump into the Transfer Portal – Cause for concern?
On Thursday, Caden Prieskorn, CamRon Jackson, Javon Ivory, and Cameron Wright entered the NCAA transfer portal within a few hours of each other. Three of the four were starters on the 2022 Memphis football team and had grown to become fan favorites. The fourth, a promising prospect from Batesville, Mississippi, saw his role in the offense increase toward the end of the season.
Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Celtics-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Failing to Keep Pace in Indy
The Cavaliers dropped their third straight game, this time to the Indiana Pacers as opponent three point shooting continues to hurt. Justin and Carter break down the game, discuss Darius Garland's in-game injury to his hand, and much more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
chatsports.com
Electric Crowd Helps Memphis Rally to Win in AAC Opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Tigers erased a second-half deficit and earned a win in the American Athletic Conference opener Thursday night against South Florida, 93-86. More to come...
NBA
Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday
Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
Why the Memphis Grizzlies 'don't care' what critics say about Dillon Brooks' shot selection
Ja Morant couldn't even let the reporter finish the question. When he was asked about the shots that Memphis Grizzlies teammate Dillon Brooks takes, Morant quickly interrupted. "We don't care," Morant said. "We're fine. They can say he taking whatever shot, they can say I take whatever shot." ...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies will end of the year of 2022 playing a divisional foe that could become a rival ove the next half decade. Memphis is hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday (7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast) in their third meeting of the season. Each team has won one of the previous matchups.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
The Cavaliers look to reverse a recent trend when they close out the 2022 calendar year – traveling to the Windy City for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bulls. The Wine & Gold are riding a three-game losing skid into tonight’s contest – dropping a 135-126 decision on Thursday night in Indiana in their first road outing after a six-game home stand. The Pacers evened the season series in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead-changes, with Indy drilling 19 triples in the win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double, but the Cavs are now allowing 126.0 points per over the three-game slide.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2022
Winners of four straight overall, first-place New Orleans (22-12) tries to sweep its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting similarly hot Philadelphia (20-13). The 76ers have won eight of their last nine games. Tonight's game is sold out. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-76ers. Watch the latest episode...
NBA
Gameday Rundown: HEAT Spend New Year's Eve In Utah
IOTG: New Year Sale - 23% off select merchandise - Use code 2023. The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight against Utah. The HEAT are 25-42 all-time versus the Jazz during...
NBA
Lonzo Ball rehab update: "It is progressing... just really slow."
No ballin’ yet for Lonzo. Which was the latest Billy Donovan update Friday on the condition/progress/hopes regarding Bulls injured point guard Lonzo Ball, who tries to recover from his second knee surgery of 2022. Just about every two weeks before a game, Donovan is asked about Ball. And just about every two weeks he offers a variation of what he said before, that there’s progress, Lonzo is doing some activities on the basketball floor, but nothing that really resembles playing basketball.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Pistons (12.30.2022)
The Bulls (15-19) are back in action this evening facing the Detroit Pistons (9-28) in the first of four meetings this season. The teams will meet again in a couple of weeks, but not in Chicago and not in Detroit. The second game of the series will take place in Paris, France, on January 19th as part of the NBA’s Global Games Initiative.
NBA
Denver Takes Home Win Streak into Matchup with Boston
Boston Celtics (26-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Boston. The Nuggets are 13-3 in home games. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference...
NBA
Zion Williamson on his teammates, Jaxson Hayes on big game | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, radio play-by-play announced Todd Graffagnini and Joe Cardosi break down the highlights from the Pelicans recent stretch of victories against the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Jim Eichenhofer also chats with center Jaxson Hayes following his big night against the Pacers and team...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Pistons
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) return home on Saturday night after a five-game road trip to face the Detroit Pistons (9-29) at Target Center. Minnesota lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, 123-114. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer and earned a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell and Luka Garza all had 16 points in the game.
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Run Secures Homestand-Opening Win For Hornets
Ball Nearly Triple-Doubles Again, Rookie Mark Williams Has Breakout Performance. It had been almost two weeks since the Charlotte Hornets played a game at Spectrum Center and on Thursday night, they made sure the wait was well worth it for the hometown fans, resulting in a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
Grizzlies defeat Raptors 119-106
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points and six assists, while Ja Morant posted his 12th double-double of the season behind 19 points and a career-high 17 assists. Desmond Bane followed with 16 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Steven Adams posted his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and John Konchar added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench. All five of the Grizzlies starters scored in double digits.
Despite Arkansas Ties, Razorback Fans Will Be Cheering for Mississippi St. in Reliquest Bowl
Bielema, Lunney won't have support of Hog fans and it has nothing to do with them
