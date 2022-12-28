No ballin’ yet for Lonzo. Which was the latest Billy Donovan update Friday on the condition/progress/hopes regarding Bulls injured point guard Lonzo Ball, who tries to recover from his second knee surgery of 2022. Just about every two weeks before a game, Donovan is asked about Ball. And just about every two weeks he offers a variation of what he said before, that there’s progress, Lonzo is doing some activities on the basketball floor, but nothing that really resembles playing basketball.

