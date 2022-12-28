ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

hburgcitizen.com

A lawsuit against the city schools and the fate of an area veterinarian got a lot of buzz in 2022. Here are The Citizen’s most-read stories of the year.

For the first time since the 2019 year-end roundup, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t driving local news, at least in the stories our readers were clicking on the most. In fact, of the top 10 most-read stories on The Citizen in 2022, the word “COVID” appears only in passing, like a black cloud receding into the distance.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home

We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Local food systems get government boost

Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police are investigating after shots were fired during an argument around 9:30 p.m. Friday. According to city spokesperson, Mike Parks, this happened in the 1000 block of Lois Lane. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. The Harrisonburg Police Department and the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Staunton has been arrested after leading Augusta County deputies in a pursuit Friday night. The sheriff’s office had set up several DUI checkpoints throughout the county. Around 9:30 p.m., a dark-colored car was approaching a check point at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Long Meadow Road.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
CROZET, VA
WHSV

Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Simandl remains in custody after he allegedly murdered one man and seriously injured another. Three people testified against Simandl today in a Page County court including the man who was injured in the shooting. He is also the son of the man who was killed.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD: Police vehicle hit during traffic stop

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is facing multiple charges after police say he hit a patrol vehicle. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Saturday, December 31, that 24-year-old Cristhian Lopez Gaviria was taken into custody earlier in the day. He is charged with felony hit and run, felony eluding, DUI, and refusal of a breath test.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

