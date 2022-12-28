Read full article on original website
A lawsuit against the city schools and the fate of an area veterinarian got a lot of buzz in 2022. Here are The Citizen’s most-read stories of the year.
For the first time since the 2019 year-end roundup, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t driving local news, at least in the stories our readers were clicking on the most. In fact, of the top 10 most-read stories on The Citizen in 2022, the word “COVID” appears only in passing, like a black cloud receding into the distance.
NBC 29 News
City of Charlottesville encourages people to save water
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going into the new year, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging people to think about ways to save water. The city says to consider taking the EPA Water Sense “I’m for Water” pledge. The pledge and plan aim to reduce water usage with an easy monthly checklist.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home
We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
WHSV
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
WSET
Wholesome Foods expands USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton man in custody on drug charges after lengthy pursuit in Augusta County
A wild Friday night police pursuit that began in the Hermitage area, crossed into the City of Waynesboro, then north to Grottoes, ended in Harriston with a Staunton man placed under arrest. Brandon M. Anderson, 43, faces numerous charges from the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. Friday at a...
WHSV
Police in Harrisonburg investigating shots fired incident
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police are investigating after shots were fired during an argument around 9:30 p.m. Friday. According to city spokesperson, Mike Parks, this happened in the 1000 block of Lois Lane. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. The Harrisonburg Police Department and the...
WHSV
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Staunton has been arrested after leading Augusta County deputies in a pursuit Friday night. The sheriff’s office had set up several DUI checkpoints throughout the county. Around 9:30 p.m., a dark-colored car was approaching a check point at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Long Meadow Road.
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
WHSV
Officials respond to traffic crash that shut down South High Street in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a traffic crash on Thursday evening on South High Street in Harrisonburg near Food Lion. HPD says both lanes in that area were closed but have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation. We will bring you updates as we get...
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
NBC 29 News
Burn survivor celebrates being home for the holidays and sets impressive resolutions for the new year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a long road of recovery for Charlie Anne Xavier, but the Albemarle County mother got to be home Christmas this year. This comes after spending months isolated in the ICU, fighting for her life. “Being here is the most wonderful gift of all,...
WHSV
Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Simandl remains in custody after he allegedly murdered one man and seriously injured another. Three people testified against Simandl today in a Page County court including the man who was injured in the shooting. He is also the son of the man who was killed.
cbs19news
Third victim found in submerged vehicle, search continues in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports three people have now been confirmed dead in connection with a submerged vehicle that was found in Nelson County. VSP troopers and crews from Charlottesville, Nelson County and Albemarle County responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. "A...
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Police vehicle hit during traffic stop
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is facing multiple charges after police say he hit a patrol vehicle. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Saturday, December 31, that 24-year-old Cristhian Lopez Gaviria was taken into custody earlier in the day. He is charged with felony hit and run, felony eluding, DUI, and refusal of a breath test.
