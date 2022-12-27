ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane forced to make emergency landing in Chicago after passenger’s laptop bursts into flames

By G.P. Rodriguez
A PLANE has been forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger's laptop burst into flames, according to officials.

Lufthansa flight LH457 was traveling from Los Angeles, California, to Frankfurt, Germany, when it made the unplanned landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Monday.

Lufthansa's flight LH457 was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger's laptop burst into flames Credit: ABC7 Chicago
No passengers onboard were injured, but two flight attendants were treated onsite for smoke inhalation. Stock photo Credit: EPA

The plane was diverted to O'Hare as a "precautionary measure" after the passenger's laptop reportedly overheated in the cabin and caused a small fire, officials said.

The fire had been put out by the time the plane landed, according to the airline.

No passengers onboard were injured, but two flight attendants were treated onsite for smoke inhalation.

"The small fire was extinguished in flight before its safe landing," Lufthansa said in a statement.

"Safety on board was not compromised at any time."

The incident happened just days after a JetBlue flight from Barbados was evacuated on the tarmac in New York's JFK airport after a passenger's laptop overheated and started smoking as the plane was pulling up to its arrival gate.

Seven passengers sustained minor injuries in the Christmas Eve emergency.

Laptops are powered by lithium batteries which means they can suffer "thermal runaway" if they be damaged or overheat.

Thermal running refers to a chain reaction where the batter overheats quickly and can emit smoke, as well as sparks and fire.

