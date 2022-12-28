ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rando Calrissian
2d ago

this should have been a law. there is nothing more annoying than applying for a position then driving twenty or so minutes to find out that employer doesn't pay anywhere near the average local wage.

nwnewsradio.com

Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1

The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

New state laws will impact workers starting Jan. 1

Significant changes are coming Jan. 1 that impact Washington state workers. Minimum wage and minimum salary for overtime-exempt employees are increasing; agricultural overtime eligibility is expanding; rideshare drivers are gaining access to minimum trip pay and other rights; and job-seekers will see wage transparency in job postings. Here’s a list...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash – Several new labor laws are set to take effect in the new year here in Washington state. The state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023, up from $14.49. Job posting requirements will also go into effect. Businesses with more than 15 employees...
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls

OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington pot shop armed robberies at 10-year high as SAFE Banking Act fails

(The Center Square) – According to an unofficial tracker by greater Seattle area cannabis retailer Uncle Ike’s, there have been at least 100 armed robberies of Washington state pot shops in 2022, the most in the past decade. The 10-year high in armed robberies at Evergreen State marijuana stores comes at a time when a federal banking bill aimed at stopping pot store stick-ups failed to pass the Senate. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
yaktrinews.com

Department of Children, Youth, and Families to offer multi-licensing for caregivers next year

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) will start to offer multi-licensing for caregivers and child care providers on Sunday, Jan. 1. Right now, foster parents can’t offer child care while fostering. According to a department press release, the multi-licensing process “supports individuals to become licensed in both foster care and child care.”
WASHINGTON STATE
lakechelanmirror.com

Ecology soliciting applications for local flood hazard planning grants

OLYMPIA - In Washington state, the costs associated with flooding exceed all other natural hazards. In any given year, there is better than an 80% chance that 10 or more flood events will occur, and the frequency of floods will increase as the climate changes. The Washington Legislature established the...
