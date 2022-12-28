Read full article on original website
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Texas passengers with canceled flights wondering if they'll be reimbursed by Southwest
DALLAS — With many Southwest passengers finally making it to their destination as of Friday, now a lot of people will begin the process of trying to get reimbursed from the airline. The CEO of Southwest Airlines apologized for the weeklong chaos for travelers stranded when the company canceled...
KIII TV3
Deaf Texas teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
News Channel 25
'Still waiting': Texas woman stranded amid Southwest cancelations misses Christmas
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Across multiple states, we are seeing flight delays and cancellations. Originally due to inclement weather with the arctic blast that blew through the region, and now airlines are making arrangements to ensure customers make it to their destinations. One young lady has been stuck in...
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years
New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
KENS 5
Preps for the biggest NYE celebration in South Texas underway
Celebrate SA has been a New Year's Eve tradition since the mid-1990s. This year, they're expanding their footprint.
State Senator calls for change as Southwest customers fume
Days after the airline industry has mostly recovered from severe weather, the Austin airport floor is still covered in hundreds of stranded bags.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
myfoxzone.com
Coast Guard: Helicopter leaving oil platform operated by Houston-based company crashes in Gulf
HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Just before 9 p.m., the search was suspended. The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform owned by...
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
Put the Must Visit Small Town in Texas on Your New Year Bucket List
If traveling more is on your bucket list this year, then you'll definitely want to stop on by what Thrillist calls the "Must-Visit Small Town" in Texas!. Small towns have a certain charm that somehow keep you coming back and in Texas, this small town definitely has many coming back- and it's all thanks to how Instagram perfect it is!
Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!
Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas
Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
