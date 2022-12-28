ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KIII TV3

Deaf Texas teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
WACO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Put the Must Visit Small Town in Texas on Your New Year Bucket List

If traveling more is on your bucket list this year, then you'll definitely want to stop on by what Thrillist calls the "Must-Visit Small Town" in Texas!. Small towns have a certain charm that somehow keep you coming back and in Texas, this small town definitely has many coming back- and it's all thanks to how Instagram perfect it is!
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!

Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!

Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
ODESSA, TX
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas

Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
TEXAS STATE

