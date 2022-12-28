ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO