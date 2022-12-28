Read full article on original website
KMOV
Man dead, woman wounded in North County shooting
BLACK JACK, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened in North County Tuesday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive, which is in Black Jack, around 3:15 p.m. Officers found a woman and 19-year-old Byrom Donald shot inside a car on a parking lot. Donald was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
KMOV
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
KMOV
1 person dead following double rollover crash in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a double rollover crash in St. Clair County Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road. Illinois State Police say both vehicles were traveling on US 50, one eastbound and one westbound. For an unknown reason, the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the other driver. Both vehicles overturned and the eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KMOV
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It contains several provisions about homeless shelters and funding, but local advocates have been concerned with one line in particular within its text.
KMOV
St. Clair County granted temporary restraining order regarding SAFE-T Act
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) – A judge has issued a temporary restraining order in St. Clair County regarding the SAFE-T Act. St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric and Sheriff Richard Watson filed a motion for a temporary restraining order after a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge ruled parts of the SAFE-T Act were unconstitutional.
KMOV
Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
KMOV
Steamboat Arabia no longer moving to St. Charles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the River Market no longer intend to move their collection to a location in St. Charles. David Hawley, the owner of the museum, sent a letter of intent in May stating that he and his family were searching for a site that would allow them to expand. Hawley has been planning to excavate another steamship, the Malta, to add to collection.
KMOV
St. Louis County ranked most generous county in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A recent study suggests St. Louisans are among the most generous in the state of Missouri. The study from Smart Asset ranks St. Louis County at number one in its most generous county in Missouri list. The study measured how much people donate by examining...
KMOV
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution. Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28. He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform...
KMOV
Potholes may start popping up across Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Across the metro, it felt a lot different today, with temperatures getting up into the 50s after being well below freezing. With that rapid change comes the risk of potholes. MoDOT says it is already working to patch some up across the state, and if...
KMOV
MoDOT money spent on interstate reconstruction, road improvements and bridge construction
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new report from the Missouri Department of Transportation shows Missouri has the 7th largest roadway system in the country. More than 60% of the state’s transportation revenue comes from driver fees, such as federal and state gas taxes. The largest portion of MoDOT...
KMOV
Scott Lakin appointed as new director of Department of Revenue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - County Executive Sam Page titled Scott Lakin as the new Director of St. Louis County’s Department of Revenue Friday. Lakin will oversee the distribution of funds to more than 200 public-serving agencies that provide education, public safety, health, infrastructure, and economic growth in St. Louis County.
KMOV
Sports betting on the agenda as Missouri lawmakers head back to work
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri lawmakers are heading back to Jefferson City in just six days for the first legislative session in 2023, with several key topics on agendas---including sports betting. There is another effort to get this bill passed to catch up with neighboring Kansas, after falling short during the...
KMOV
Missouri Legislature session begins next week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers get back to work in Jefferson City one week from today. Lawmakers are expected to deal with several major issues this year. State democrats will push for stricter gun laws, including a ban on teenagers buying certain kinds of weapons. There will also...
KMOV
200 new laws set to take effect in Illinois in 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly 200 new laws are set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, from criminal justice to health care and education. There are plenty of changes to know about before Sunday. State lawmakers passed a plan encouraging schools to teach safe gun storage...
