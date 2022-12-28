Mindful eating is an increasingly popular practice. It involves being truly present with your meals and tuning in to all five senses while eating. Listening to the crunch of an apple. Tasting the depth of flavor in a sandwich. Noticing the feeling of salivation as you eat a piece of chocolate. Oftentimes, we eat on-the-go or squeeze in a quick lunch while working. We are generally very disconnected from the eating experience and out of touch with our body's sensations. When people start practicing mindful eating, they may do so with the intention of getting healthier and even losing weight. But is that contrary to the foundation of mindful eating? In this article, we'll share what mindful eating is, the benefits of mindful eating and whether it can be practiced while trying to lose weight.

