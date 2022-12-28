Enkay Ogboruche the world renowned prolific Nigerian gospel music artist combines with the amazing Judikay to release a brilliant new song titled DELIGHT. The new release is accompanied by a brilliant music video and it is currently trending on YouTube and major digital music stores worldwide. This song DELIGHT is an embodiment of our testimony in Christ as believers. It casts light on the unwavering love that God has for us. Culled from and inspired by Isaiah 64:4, DELIGHT will fan the flames of the love of the father in your heart as you listen and cause you to walk in the revelation of how Christ sees us.

