Meet Enkay Ogboruche Nigerian Gospel Artist
Enkay Ogboruche the world renowned prolific Nigerian gospel music artist combines with the amazing Judikay to release a brilliant new song titled DELIGHT. The new release is accompanied by a brilliant music video and it is currently trending on YouTube and major digital music stores worldwide. This song DELIGHT is an embodiment of our testimony in Christ as believers. It casts light on the unwavering love that God has for us. Culled from and inspired by Isaiah 64:4, DELIGHT will fan the flames of the love of the father in your heart as you listen and cause you to walk in the revelation of how Christ sees us.
2022 End of the Year Artist Spotlight List
Musically, 2022 saw maybe the most diverse array of young artists saying enough of the status quo, veering off on their own path, often successfully marrying genres to create powerful anthems to change…not in a political sense per se, they simply proved the melding of sounds could create global shockwaves. Coming out off almost two years of lockdown which heralded a new era of experimentation, creativity, and music entrepreneurship, we got to meet artists perhaps we would have missed out on if they hadn’t been cooped up in the house/home studio, etc.
Steelle4Real “B4 The Fame” is a Way of Life
In anticipation of his latest and greatest (“B4 The Fame”, OUT NOW already circling on ATL radio), I sat down with Atlanta’s Steelle4Real, to discuss all things good. Steelle’s genuine and down to Earth nature in addition to being dope (and believable) as an artist make him not only endearing but someone to watch in what is sure to be a massive 2023. .
