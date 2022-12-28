Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 08:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sacramento FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 10 AM PST this morning for portions of central and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. The heavy rain has ended. Widespread flooding continues across the Southern Sacramento Valley along Cosumnes and Mokulmne Rivers from Mconnell to Benson`s Ferry, including Highway 99. Specific flood warnings are these locations are in effect. Elsewhere the flooding has receded, so the Aerial Flood Warning is being allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 430 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 115 AM PST, Local law enforcement reported ongoing street flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Watsonville, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken and Aptos Hills- Larkin Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
