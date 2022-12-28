Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
Evansville homeowner uses 2nd Amendment to scare off burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man took matters into his own hands to scare off a burglar inside his home. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a home along NW Fourth Street for a residential burglary in progress. A man said he could hear a […]
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
Crash suspect connected to Jacoby Gray arraigned in court
(WEHT) - The man accused of a drunk driving crash connected to the death of Jacoby Gray faced a judge for the first time on Thursday.
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
14news.com
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday morning an Evansville man was arrested for burglary. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the 400 block of Northwest Fourth Street around 5:20 a.m. Police say Idania Garcia told police she lives on the second floor with...
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
WLKY.com
Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal collision in Breckinridge County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died after a wreck in Breckinridge County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Kentucky Highway 144 around 6 p.m. After preliminary investigations, police determined that Marian Novak, 91,...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
WLKY.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
14news.com
Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street. They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off. The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate. Police say they tracked...
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
wevv.com
Two Evansville men arrested for unlawful use of 911
On Christmas day, 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls from one person, Anthony Fox, tying up valuable resources. The next day, another person, Patrick Tucker, did the very same thing. Fox initially called 911 to report the theft of his car. When officers arrived, they found that Fox's wife had...
