Hawesville, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville homeowner uses 2nd Amendment to scare off burglar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man took matters into his own hands to scare off a burglar inside his home. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a home along NW Fourth Street for a residential burglary in progress. A man said he could hear a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Evansville man arrested for home burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday morning an Evansville man was arrested for burglary. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the 400 block of Northwest Fourth Street around 5:20 a.m. Police say Idania Garcia told police she lives on the second floor with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

KSP investigating fatal collision in Breckinridge County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died after a wreck in Breckinridge County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Kentucky Highway 144 around 6 p.m. After preliminary investigations, police determined that Marian Novak, 91,...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)

Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street. They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off. The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate. Police say they tracked...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two Evansville men arrested for unlawful use of 911

On Christmas day, 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls from one person, Anthony Fox, tying up valuable resources. The next day, another person, Patrick Tucker, did the very same thing. Fox initially called 911 to report the theft of his car. When officers arrived, they found that Fox's wife had...
EVANSVILLE, IN

