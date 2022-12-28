ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Service receives preliminary land exchange proposal

CHEYENNE – A preliminary land exchange proposal from the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments, related to the West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project, has been received by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Medicine Bow National Forest.

The Forest Service will now conduct a feasibility analysis/study of the proposed exchange in southern Wyoming, Sierra Madre Range, as a first-level screen. This includes identifying potential public benefit, as well as both public support and opposition. The resulting product is referred to as a Public Interest Determination.

As part of this process the Forest Service will be joining public meetings Jan. 10-12, planned by Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), the lead federal agency for the larger reservoir project.

During the meetings, the Forest Service's role will be to present information on the preliminary land exchange proposal, share generally what the agency’s land exchange process involves, and provide an opportunity for public input to inform the feasibility study.

It is important to note that the Forest Service has not yet determined if this is a feasible exchange, nor has the agency agreed to initiate it.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

Jan. 10: Craig, Colorado, 5-7 p.m., Colorado Northwest Community College, Room 175, 2801 W. Ninth St. Virtual option available at tinyurl.com/yaex74td. Jan. 11: Baggs, Wyoming, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Valley Community Center, 255 W. Osborne St.Jan. 12: Saratoga, Wyoming, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Platte Family Community Center, 210 W. Elm Ave.

Land exchange proposal details will be available the week of the public meetings on the Forest Service's project website.

