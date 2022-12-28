Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Bulletin
Drew Timme scores 35 points to push Zags past Pepperdine in WCC Opener
With the new year comes a new conference slate in the West Coast Conference (WCC), and the Gonzaga men's basketball team rang in 2023 in style with a 111-88 home win over the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday. One thing that certainly will not change for the Zags in 2023 is...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga torches Lions in 45-point win
There is winning and then there is annihilating. What the Gonzaga women did in Los Angeles can only be considered the latter. The Zags boat raced the Lions, ultimately winning 96-51 in a game that was a twenty-point lead or greater from the beginning of the second quarter onwards. The...
Gonzaga battles Pepperdine in West Coast Conference opener
Some would say the hardest part of the season is over for the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs, who head into conference play after battling through arguably the toughest nonconference slate in program history. Though the Pepperdine Waves (7-7) don’t quite stack up to some of the other opponents the Zags...
Year in review: looking back on Gonzaga men's basketball in 2022
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, reporters Cole Forsman and Henry Krueger recap 2022 and look ahead to what awaits the Bulldogs in 2023. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.
FOX Sports
Lewis leads Pepperdine against No. 10 Gonzaga after 23-point game
Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3) BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Maxwell Lewis scored 23 points in Pepperdine's 76-66 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.
Spokane, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KXLY
A calmer start to 2023 – Matt
Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
KXLY
A short break before the next storm – Matt
We will have a short break from active weather on Thursday morning before more snow arrives Thursday evening in the Inland Northwest. Light snow flurries continue to fall around the region on Wednesday afternoon. These will gradually fade away as we go deeper into the night. Snow for the next...
FOX 28 Spokane
Minivan slides off embankment on Buckeye, stopped by trees
SPOKANE, Wash. – A minivan slid off an embankment on east Buckeye Ave. on Friday afternoon in what first responders initially believed was a water rescue. Luckily, no one fell into the Spokane River. The cause of the slide off is unknown, but both the driver and passenger reported...
Southwest delays, cancellations affect travelers out of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines passengers who’ve faced days of delays and cancellations, including at Spokane International Airport. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights on Tuesday, including 70% of flights out of Spokane. An employee told 4 News Now that on an average day, about 11 Southwest flights leave through Spokane International Airport....
nbcrightnow.com
The 'Flightmare' continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown... triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is no exception.
Coeur d’Alene community celebrates the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen
The two were best friends and inseparable and their loss has left a huge hole.
Celebration of life to be held in Coeur d'Alene for two University of Idaho students killed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A celebration to honor the lives of two of the students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, in Coeur d'Alene. According to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim's family members, the memorial...
I-90 eastbound lanes open after truck fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill are back open after a truck fire. Washington State Patrol says the truck driver was hit by another car while he was exiting the truck. The driver has a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, per WSP. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area.
Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.
81-year-old man recounted his quest to find his way back from New York City to North Idaho over plane flight cancellations
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Gary Edwards hopes to be home tonight. But he’s not counting on it. “It’s taking longer than I thought,” he said from Orlando, Fla., laughing Thursday during a phone call with The Press. Edwards’ adventures, like the 1987 film, “Planes, Trains and...
nbcrightnow.com
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured.
inlander.com
I Saw You
"I WILL HONOR CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART...." "I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me." A personal thank you of deep gratitude to the kindly old woman with a magical bird who when I was counting my last few dollars for Christmas at the check out line paid for my gifts for Christmas for my family and handed me the change from the 100 dollar bill. It was the most moving kindness I have seen in years. Merry Christmas and Thank you. I promised to light you a Candle at Church and I will at St. Als at Gonzaga. Sending love.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
Idaho Has POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year Finalist on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on KIFI
Christopher LePeilbet, from Post Falls, is one of twenty-nine finalists from around the country in New York City for the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. The post Idaho Has POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year Finalist on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on KIFI appeared first on Local News 8.
