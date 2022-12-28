ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, SD

KELOLAND TV

Main street Lennox may get a new look like Madison did

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Lennox could be headed for a facelift under a grant program organized by the Lennox Area Development Corporation (LADC) with help from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. A program will give a $5,000 grant to qualified owners to upgrade their building facades on...
LENNOX, SD
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website. Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Fair Market opens west-side location

Fair Market has brought its reduced-price grocery model to the west side. The new neighborhood satellite location is at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and serves an area that lost a Hy-Vee grocery store at the beginning of the year. Kristin Johnson opened the original Fair Market in early 2021 after...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Train stuck due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
COLTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews haul 1,000 loads of snow over the past 36 hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All of last week’s snow and the frigid cold temperatures left Sioux Falls streets snow packed and slippery. The warmer temperatures are allowing crews to make progress in clearing the now slushy snow off the roads. The City of Sioux Falls has had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Transgender employee at center of contract controversy pledges to fight on

Jack Fonder trusted his doctor. He’d spent years under her care, and she understood his medical history. But that changed when he transitioned. “It was one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had,” he recalled. Fonder is a transgender man – a person whose gender identity is as a man, but was assigned female sex […] The post Transgender employee at center of contract controversy pledges to fight on appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

