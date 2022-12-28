Read full article on original website
Main street Lennox may get a new look like Madison did
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Lennox could be headed for a facelift under a grant program organized by the Lennox Area Development Corporation (LADC) with help from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. A program will give a $5,000 grant to qualified owners to upgrade their building facades on...
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
Sioux Falls Actor Runs Off Stage To Marry Local Couple
It's always fun to go watch a musical or any production around the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls really has talent! But little does the audience know that this talent goes beyond the stage. In one actor's case, it goes right to the lobby of the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls.
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023
One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg upsets Roosevelt, St. Thomas More blanks Aberdeen for a quarter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of intriguing matchups highlighted the second to last day of action in South Dakota boys prep basketball. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Harrisburg’s 66-51 win at #5 Roosevelt. -Class A’s #4 St. Thomas More blanking Aberdeen 21-0...
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website. Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin...
Former Vikings' linebacker Chad Greenway to headline South Dakota Corn Growers conference
Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway is renowned for his storied football career that began in South Dakota, but its his agricultural roots he'll be returning to at an upcoming conference. South Dakota Corn Growers Association announced on Dec. 6 the South Dakota native will headline the 37th Annual SD...
Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
Fair Market opens west-side location
Fair Market has brought its reduced-price grocery model to the west side. The new neighborhood satellite location is at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and serves an area that lost a Hy-Vee grocery store at the beginning of the year. Kristin Johnson opened the original Fair Market in early 2021 after...
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
Crews haul 1,000 loads of snow over the past 36 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All of last week’s snow and the frigid cold temperatures left Sioux Falls streets snow packed and slippery. The warmer temperatures are allowing crews to make progress in clearing the now slushy snow off the roads. The City of Sioux Falls has had...
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
Transgender employee at center of contract controversy pledges to fight on
Jack Fonder trusted his doctor. He’d spent years under her care, and she understood his medical history. But that changed when he transitioned. “It was one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had,” he recalled. Fonder is a transgender man – a person whose gender identity is as a man, but was assigned female sex […] The post Transgender employee at center of contract controversy pledges to fight on appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
