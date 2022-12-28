Three 15-year-old Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Vehicle Burglaries; All were in a Stolen Car from Nashville, and One was Armed

Read full article on original website
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured in Wedgewood area
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.
WSMV
Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
whvoradio.com
Teenager In Critical Condition After Guthrie Accidental Shooting
A teenager was taken to a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but it’s still under investigation.
Man out on bond for car theft arrested for allegedly breaking into Nashville home, stealing Lexus SUV
The Metro Nashville Police Department said "outstanding, coordinated" police work led to the overnight arrest of a suspect in a break-in on 15th Avenue South.
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in Midtown Friday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
WKRN
Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase
A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC. Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following …. A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on...
Family calls for justice after woman's body found in Nashville creek
Starlena Sullivan's body was found just three days before Christmas in a North Nashville creek. So far there have been no arrests.
Nolensville police searching for man accused of check washing
A man is wanted in Nolensville after allegedly cashing in a fraudulent check for several thousand dollars.
Coordinated Police Work Leads to Arrest of Burglary Suspect
Coordinated police work led to the overnight arrest of Travon Webb, 18, after a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 15th Avenue South. Midtown Hills Precinct officers quickly responded to the break-in Tuesday night in which two male suspects entered a side door of the victim’s home, took keys to a black Lexus SUV, and drove off in the vehicle. Officers issued a description of the suspects and stolen SUV. East Precinct Officer Dillon Hunt spotted the Lexus around 11:30 p.m. in the Harmony Way area. Officer Hunt attempted to stop the SUV but the driver, later identified as Webb, fled at a high rate of speed onto East Trinity Lane. After the Lexus struck a guardrail while attempting to enter Ellington Parkway South, Webb and two passengers fled on foot. Webb was taken into custody while the other two eluded capture.
WKRN
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
Gallatin Police Searching for Aggravated Assault Suspects Considered Armed and Dangerous
The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance to locate two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault. Demarcion Lyles, AKA Lil Hype – Lyles has a warrant on file for Aggravated Assault and should be considered armed and dangerous. Brandon Williams, AKA BAM – Williams has a warrant on file for...
WSMV
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
WSMV
Bellevue antique shop robbed
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Bellevue antique shop the day after Christmas. Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post. Surveillance video caught the...
Metro police release photos of suspect vehicle in deadly I-24 shooting
Metro police have released more information about the investigation into the shooting death of Christopher Spaunhorst.
Cheatham County man loses $20K after falling victim to a scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
clarksvillenow.com
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
WKRN
Arrest made in Idaho murders
Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area. Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s...
WSMV
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
WSMV
Hendersonville man arrested, charged with statutory rape
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor. According to HPD, officers began investigating 39-year-old Anthony Fulcher on Dec. 27 after receiving reports of an inappropriate relationship. Police were able to locate the 17-year-old victim who confirmed...
