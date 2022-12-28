Read full article on original website
MTS, NCTD To Offer Free Rides To Get San Diegans Around Safely For New Year's
For those enjoying their holiday celebrations tonight, the Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District will offer free rides after 6 p.m. and extra late-night service. To celebrate safely and avoid high parking and ride-share costs, the transit agencies will extend service beyond 2 a.m. from downtown SAN...
Opening of San Diego area's 1st Amazon Fresh grocery store delayed indefinitely
The first Amazon Fresh grocery store location in San Diego County has been in the works for years. But while it appeared to be close to opening back in the spring, the doors have remained closed.
City of San Diego Public Library Kicks Off the New Year with All-Ages Reading Challenge
The San Diego Public Library kicked off the new year with a winter Reading challenge, encouraging readers of all ages to explore how reading affects their emotions. With this year’s theme “All the Feels”, the winter reading challenge runs from Jan 1 through Jan.31, 2-23, and invites readers of all ages to earn prizes by completing a combination of five books, five hours of reading, or literacy-based activities.
San Diego County hires first-ever Chief Geriatric Officer
San Diego County appointed Dr. Lindsey Yourman, MD as the region’s first Chief Geriatric Officer to help lead efforts surrounding the health and well-being of older adults. Dr. Yourman began serving as Chief Geriatric Officer last month, which is the first of its kind within the county's Health and Human Services Agency(HHSA) Medical Care Services Department. This new position comes as San Diego’s older adult population is expected to reach nearly 1 million over the next decade.
5 Vehicle Accident Shuts Down NB I-5 In Mission Bay | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 3:40 LOCATION: NB I-5 JSO Clairemont Dr CITY: San Diego DETAILS: 5 vehicles including a motorcyclist crashed into each other for an unknown reason. The motorcylist was ejected from his bike and and lying in the middle of the freeway when Firefighters arrived. That person was rushed to a local hospital. One car went into the right-shoulder bushes. The freeway was shutdown in the northbound lanes for approx 30 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
San Diego is ranked a best city to ring in 2023
San Diego is listed as one of the best spots to celebrate the new year, according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration, and ranked San Diego as 14th place. Chula Vista landed in 96th place overall.
San Diego Humane Society dealing with 'unprecedented' number of dogs in shelters
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is asking the community to help with what it says is an unprecedented intake of dogs across the county. This time of the year is usually considered a slow season but the shelter says it’s at over capacity. The San...
San Diego hotels dealing with room cancellations after flight chaos
Several people unable to fly into town have been forced to cancel their reservations, but despite those cancelations, hotel owners say they’re bouncing back.
10 Best Casinos & Casino Hotels in San Diego County
Whether you and Lady Luck are already besties or you hope to be, San Diego has the perfect resort casino to scratch your gaming itch in style. From the luckiest casino to the best casino resort pool, it’s on this list. These casinos and casino hotels made my list...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
San Diego failed to fix a broken sidewalk, exposed bolts; now a teen is prepared to sue after serious injuries
SAN DIEGO — A fourteen-year-old boy and his family are preparing to sue the city of San Diego after he was ejected from his bike from an uprooted portion of sidewalk along Mission Gorge Road and into an exposed metal bolt fastened to the adjacent guardrail. The bolt ripped through the boy's flesh, causing serious injuries to his leg.
Wet weather ahead for San Diego County
Parts of North County are starting to see sprinkles as a band of light to moderate rain will move down the coast Tuesday evening and overnight.
San Diego police impound 4 vehicles involved in Christmas day drifting sideshow
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it has impounded four vehicles involved in a Christmas day drifting sideshow that led to thousands of dollars in damages. According to an SDPD press release, several people participated in the sideshow at the intersection of Kerns Street and...
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
City of El Cajon accepting applications for various commissions
The City of El Cajon is now accepting applications for a variety of committees and commissions.
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
Imperial Beach and Silver Strand Shorelines Closed Due To Sewage
A closure for sewage contamination for the Imperial Beach shoreline and Silver Strand shoreline was issued today by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The closure extends from the international border to the south end of Imperial Beach and extends a water contact closure previously in...
Suspect Captured After Pursuit From National City | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-25-22 4:43 am LOCATION: Division St & Palm Ave CITY: National City DETAILS: The male driver of the Ford F-150 truck ran a “Red” light in fron of a National City Police officer. The officer attempted to stop the driver and the suspect fled at high speed. The pursuit went to Euclid Ave and north into the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. The driver then made his way south to Hwy 94 and then to the southbound I-805. San Diego PD Units joined in on the pursuit. The pursuit went back through National City and then into Chula Vista. The driver exited at Main St and went back north on the I-805. At this point, the driver reached speeds of 110 mph. He exited onto Sweetwater Rd in National City and sped through many of the City’s streets. He finally turned onto E. 5th St from V St which is a dead-end. Once he was trapped, he surrendered to the officers and their K-9 without further incident. It’s believed that he may be under the influence of a narcotic or alcohol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
'A nightmare for the kids': Unaccompanied minors caught in Southwest's cancellation fiasco
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
