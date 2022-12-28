ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

chulavistatoday.com

MTS, NCTD To Offer Free Rides To Get San Diegans Around Safely For New Year's

For those enjoying their holiday celebrations tonight, the Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District will offer free rides after 6 p.m. and extra late-night service. To celebrate safely and avoid high parking and ride-share costs, the transit agencies will extend service beyond 2 a.m. from downtown SAN...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

City of San Diego Public Library Kicks Off the New Year with All-Ages Reading Challenge

The San Diego Public Library kicked off the new year with a winter Reading challenge, encouraging readers of all ages to explore how reading affects their emotions. With this year’s theme “All the Feels”, the winter reading challenge runs from Jan 1 through Jan.31, 2-23, and invites readers of all ages to earn prizes by completing a combination of five books, five hours of reading, or literacy-based activities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County hires first-ever Chief Geriatric Officer

San Diego County appointed Dr. Lindsey Yourman, MD as the region’s first Chief Geriatric Officer to help lead efforts surrounding the health and well-being of older adults. Dr. Yourman began serving as Chief Geriatric Officer last month, which is the first of its kind within the county's Health and Human Services Agency(HHSA) Medical Care Services Department. This new position comes as San Diego’s older adult population is expected to reach nearly 1 million over the next decade.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

5 Vehicle Accident Shuts Down NB I-5 In Mission Bay | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 3:40 LOCATION: NB I-5 JSO Clairemont Dr CITY: San Diego DETAILS: 5 vehicles including a motorcyclist crashed into each other for an unknown reason. The motorcylist was ejected from his bike and and lying in the middle of the freeway when Firefighters arrived. That person was rushed to a local hospital. One car went into the right-shoulder bushes. The freeway was shutdown in the northbound lanes for approx 30 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego is ranked a best city to ring in 2023

San Diego is listed as one of the best spots to celebrate the new year, according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration, and ranked San Diego as 14th place. Chula Vista landed in 96th place overall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters

San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Imperial Beach and Silver Strand Shorelines Closed Due To Sewage

A closure for sewage contamination for the Imperial Beach shoreline and Silver Strand shoreline was issued today by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The closure extends from the international border to the south end of Imperial Beach and extends a water contact closure previously in...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Suspect Captured After Pursuit From National City | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-25-22 4:43 am LOCATION: Division St & Palm Ave CITY: National City DETAILS: The male driver of the Ford F-150 truck ran a “Red” light in fron of a National City Police officer. The officer attempted to stop the driver and the suspect fled at high speed. The pursuit went to Euclid Ave and north into the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. The driver then made his way south to Hwy 94 and then to the southbound I-805. San Diego PD Units joined in on the pursuit. The pursuit went back through National City and then into Chula Vista. The driver exited at Main St and went back north on the I-805. At this point, the driver reached speeds of 110 mph. He exited onto Sweetwater Rd in National City and sped through many of the City’s streets. He finally turned onto E. 5th St from V St which is a dead-end. Once he was trapped, he surrendered to the officers and their K-9 without further incident. It’s believed that he may be under the influence of a narcotic or alcohol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NATIONAL CITY, CA

