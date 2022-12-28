Read full article on original website
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Yankees face serious competition for blockbuster trade involving Bryan Reynolds
If the New York Yankees want to go with a blockbuster acquisition to fill their vacant left-field spot, they should look no further than Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds requested a trade several weeks ago, but the Pirates have been cautious to deal him — they could end up acquiring a massive hall of prospects in exchange.
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
Yankees might’ve landed a steal in Lucas Luetge trade
The New York Yankees executed a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, sending left-handed bullpen pitcher Lucas Luetge in exchange for two minor-league prospects. The Bombers added Caleb Durbin, a low-A infielder and Double-A prospect, Indigo Diaz. The Yankees might’ve landed a steal with Indigo Diaz:. Of the...
Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival
The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Angels All-Star Designated for Assignment By Giants
La Stella hit .239 in 60 games last season with the Giants, with two home runs and 14 RBIs. In 108 games with the Angels in 2019 and the COVID-shortened 2020, La Stella hit .289 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs. The best season of his nine-year career came...
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams
Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees’ former No. 1 prospect could battle for left field job
New York Yankees management has indicated that they feel confident with their available options in left field without acquiring a new player. They were interested in retaining Andrew Benintendi and made contact with a few other left-field free agents, but their price tags were a bit expensive for what the Bombers’ budget suggested.
The Braves are officially over the luxury tax threshold
Much has been made about the Braves payroll entering 2023. Prior to doing anything this offseason, they were already set to have the highest payroll in franchise history — slightly below the luxury tax threshold, a place they have never been before. Given how quiet the Braves have been...
Yankees Rumors: Cashman is running out of cash, surprise youngster could get crack at left field job
The Yankees made a few luxurious signings this off-season, headlined by the nine-year, $362 million deal they presented to Aaron Judge. They want one step further, securing Carlos Rodon on a six-year, $162 million deal. It is clear that ownership put their money where their mouth is, but they don’t have the necessary funds to keep spending, filling the left-field position with a pricey player.
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
Miami Marlins may not be done adding to lineup
The Miami Marlins already made one upgrade to their lineup by signing Jean Segura to a two year deal. That may just be the beginning. According to Craig Mish from the Miami Herald, the Marlins have had numerous ongoing conversations about trading some of their pitching. While this is nothing new, Mish noted that not only are they refusing to target prospects, but he considers these targets to be “fantastic additions” to the lineup.
Braves bolster bullpen, acquire Lucas Luetge in trade with Yankees
Diaz pitched in Double-A Mississippi in 2022, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.08 ERA and four saves over 49 games. Durbin split time between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome last season, where he hit .241 over 105 games. The Braves shouldn’t miss either too terribly, so let’s get to the prize of the deal.
Angels Rumors: Seven-Time All-Star Starting Pitcher Linked to Halos
The Angels are in the market for another starting pitcher this offseason. They have five starters in Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez, but Angels GM Perry Minasian has made it clear they want to feel comfortable no matter who is out there in their six-man rotation. As of right now, they don't have a great sixth option.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Dodgers Front Office Was ‘Split’ On Dansby Swanson
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with a need at shortstop as Trea Turner reached free agency for the first time in his career. He was the co-headliner of a star-studded class that also included Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts. Turner was the first elite shortstop...
Expert's Assessment of Bobby Miller Should Get You Hyped
Over the last few years, the Dodgers have been exceptional at developing pitching talent. Whether that be helping veteran hurlers unlock hidden potential (Tyler Anderson, Evan Phillips types) or bringing out the best in prospects they have signed or drafted (Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urias, and so on). We...
Projecting 2023 Rangers 26-Man Roster
Major League Baseball is dark the final week of the year, but Inside the Rangers is taking its first stab at projecting the 26-man Opening Day roster. The Rangers Player of the Year and its first .300 hitter in six years has the position on lock-down and will be entering 2023 coming off his first arbitration conversation with the Rangers.
CBS Analyst Has Bold Prediction For Rafael Devers
The Chicago Cubs have been making some bold moves this offseason to make improvements to their roster. After signing free agents Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon, fans are seeing a Cubs team ready to win. However, a CBS analyst is making a bold prediction where they see the Cubs landing...
Top remaining MLB free agents
The current offseason has been one of the busiest in recent years. Over the past few seasons, it wasn’t uncommon for a few of the top free agents to linger on the open market after the calendar flipped over to a new year. That won’t be the case this year, as Wednesday’s agreement between Corey Kluber and the Red Sox means that 46 of MLBTR’s top 50 free agents are off the board, including all of the top 32.
