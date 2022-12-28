Read full article on original website
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Bows to toes, draw, anchor, release; GRPS students hone archery skills
If you popped into the gymnasiums at Gordon-Rushville Middle School or Gordon Elementary School during school hours, you may want to knock first. Fourth - Eighth graders in the District have been honing their archery skills in their Physical Education classes and if you enter through the wrong door, you may find yourself in a tight spot.
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Gordon High grad Tony Malmberg details Holistic Management in new book
A man whose roots are solidly driven into the Sandhills of Northwest Nebraska is changing the modern ways of ranching. Tony Malmberg, who graduated from Gordon High School in 1975, released a book in April of this year titled “Green Grass in the Spring, A Cowboy’s Guide to Saving the World.”
KEVN
Judge to Kyle woman: ‘Did he have to die?’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former actress was sentenced Wednesday for the 2021 shooting death of a man. Jesse Schmockel, 23, earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the November 2021 shooting death of Nova Alexander. During her plea, Schmockel said that she brought a gun to the trailer...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Janet Elaine Ross Waddill
Jan, as everyone knew her, was born in Lincoln, NE at home to her parents Esther and George Ross on July 25, 1930. George worked for the post office and Esther, an outstanding seamstress, mended clothing and took in laundry to earn extra income. Jan and her only sibling, Phyllis Ross Thomsen, grew up during the hard times of the 1930’s in Lincoln. They were very close sisters.
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Shirley McCue
Shirley Jean McCue of Martin, South Dakota passed away on December 1st, 2022, just 25 days shy of her 91st birthday. Shirley was born December 26, 1931, at Gordon, NE, to W.L (Bill) Coon and Nellie Ruhama (Ruie) Morris Coon. She grew up at “6 Mile” hill and attended East Pride Country School, where her mother was a teacher. Her dad and all her brothers, in addition her four children also attended East Pride. She later attended Gordon High School and represented the school as the lead majorette. During her high school years she visited her brother Morris in Albuquerque, NM, where she received her high school diploma.
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Bunkhouse Bar & Grill opens it doors in Rushville
In a building that has had a long history of restaurants and bars on Main Street in Rushville, Tom and Tawnie Eichenberger along with Sarah Keiser are taking their turn. The Eichenberger’s have purchased what was the former Yoba’s Tavern and opened the doors for business on Friday, December 9. Keiser is set to manage the bar side of things.
