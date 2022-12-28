Read full article on original website
WCAX
Loga charts a new course
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve attended any D2 state championship race over the last half-decade in cross country, Nordic skiing or outdoor track, there’s a very good chance you saw U-32 walking away with a trophy. “Obviously we’ve had some competitive success,” said head coach Andrew...
colchestersun.com
'We're in prime time:' High school girls hockey players from Colchester, Milton and Burlington have big goals this season
Colchester/Burlington High School girls hockey head coach Jamie Rozzi said in his over a decade career of coaching hockey in Vermont, he’s learned more from his players than they have learned from him. “I started with what I thought a coach should be,” he said. “And I have developed...
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with trucks and crews who may have just finally gotten their energy back after last weekend’s storm!. Ice Claw is driven by Jeffery Dumont out of the Colchester garage and plows Route 116. The truck was named by kids...
mychamplainvalley.com
Young woman is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout
Winooski, VT – A young lady has made a big achievement that only two other women have ever achieved in the state. 18-year-old Morgan Jones is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout, and Winooski’s first. Jones, a senior at Milton High School, was inspired when her brother...
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
techaiapp.com
17 Stops for your Vermont Road Trip Itinerary
In my opinion, Vermont is the most picturesque of the New England states. I’m definitely biased by my many years of childhood memories exploring the Green Mountain state. But on every Vermont road trip you will pass by quaint covered bridges, roadside rivers rushing over rocks, classic red barns sitting next to fields dotted with black and white dairy cows, and small villages with church steeples standing tall over the town green.
Addison Independent
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We flipped the switch today into another stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Most areas outside the NEK saw temperatures well into the 40s, and a couple places like Rutland and Bennington even saw highs in the low 50s. We’ll see more of the same tomorrow, although it comes with more cloud cover.
'Seven Days' Food Writers Look Back on 2022’s Unexpected Highlights
In this world, there are glass-half-full people and glass-half-empty people. If we were the latter, we would focus on what the Vermont food scene lost this year: Chittenden County Asian restaurant pioneer Silver Palace in South Burlington; the OG wood-fired Pizza on Earth in Charlotte; the Bearded Frog in Shelburne; and Burlington favorites such as Half Pint Farm, Knead Bakery, Penny Cluse Café and Sweetwaters.
WCAX
New leadership at Burlington organization that serves thousands of cyclists
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington organization devoted to making bicycling more accessible is getting new leadership. Local Motion says Christina Erickson will be its new executive director starting on Jan. 1. Erickson comes to Local Motion after 13 years at Champlain College where she was most recently the director...
miltonindependent.com
Allen Brook close to being an impaired stream; Milton stormwater study to strategize solutions
Around a year ago, Allen Brook, a stream that flows through much of Milton and Colchester emptying into Lake Champlain, was marked as in danger of being an impaired stream. A study to monitor the stream and strategize ways to avoid that situation is now close to completion. At the...
WPFO
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
WCAX
Super Senior: Kirk Bosworth
A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers. Super Senior: Shelley Ismail. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:56 PM...
WCAX
Vermont students collaborate on coding projects at ‘hackathon’
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A “hackathon” brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday. No, it’s nothing nefarious. Students with a love of computers and coding come together to build and design their own computer games, websites and software. The Hack Club in Shelburne offered workshops...
WCAX
Eco-friendly funds go to Plattsburgh for safer routes to school
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Pedals will be pumping in Plattsburgh, thanks to money to upgrade bike lanes. City leaders say $400,000 will be spent on part of Oak Street. Crews will widen the sidewalks to five feet wide, restripe crosswalks and add signs, pedestrian signals and bike lanes. The goal...
Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild
“We were going to flee,” said Mark Gutel, co-owner of the farm. “And now, you know what, we can actually rebuild. We can actually make this work. It's fantastic.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild.
colchestersun.com
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Colchester in 2022
In 2022, 214 homes sold in Colchester compared to 383 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $410,197 to $468,255. These are the five most expensive homes purchased in Colchester this year. 5. 598 South Bay Circle. This home sold for $950,000 on August 30, 2022....
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72
Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
