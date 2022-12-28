ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Loga charts a new course

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve attended any D2 state championship race over the last half-decade in cross country, Nordic skiing or outdoor track, there’s a very good chance you saw U-32 walking away with a trophy. “Obviously we’ve had some competitive success,” said head coach Andrew...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Ice Claw and Snowbe Bryant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with trucks and crews who may have just finally gotten their energy back after last weekend’s storm!. Ice Claw is driven by Jeffery Dumont out of the Colchester garage and plows Route 116. The truck was named by kids...
COLCHESTER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Young woman is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout

Winooski, VT – A young lady has made a big achievement that only two other women have ever achieved in the state. 18-year-old Morgan Jones is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout, and Winooski’s first. Jones, a senior at Milton High School, was inspired when her brother...
WINOOSKI, VT
Mountain Times

The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
techaiapp.com

17 Stops for your Vermont Road Trip Itinerary

In my opinion, Vermont is the most picturesque of the New England states. I’m definitely biased by my many years of childhood memories exploring the Green Mountain state. But on every Vermont road trip you will pass by quaint covered bridges, roadside rivers rushing over rocks, classic red barns sitting next to fields dotted with black and white dairy cows, and small villages with church steeples standing tall over the town green.
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Two school leaders are preparing to step down

MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We flipped the switch today into another stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Most areas outside the NEK saw temperatures well into the 40s, and a couple places like Rutland and Bennington even saw highs in the low 50s. We’ll see more of the same tomorrow, although it comes with more cloud cover.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

'Seven Days' Food Writers Look Back on 2022’s Unexpected Highlights

In this world, there are glass-half-full people and glass-half-empty people. If we were the latter, we would focus on what the Vermont food scene lost this year: Chittenden County Asian restaurant pioneer Silver Palace in South Burlington; the OG wood-fired Pizza on Earth in Charlotte; the Bearded Frog in Shelburne; and Burlington favorites such as Half Pint Farm, Knead Bakery, Penny Cluse Café and Sweetwaters.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New leadership at Burlington organization that serves thousands of cyclists

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington organization devoted to making bicycling more accessible is getting new leadership. Local Motion says Christina Erickson will be its new executive director starting on Jan. 1. Erickson comes to Local Motion after 13 years at Champlain College where she was most recently the director...
BURLINGTON, VT
WPFO

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
WCAX

Super Senior: Kirk Bosworth

A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers. Super Senior: Shelley Ismail. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:56 PM...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Vermont students collaborate on coding projects at ‘hackathon’

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A “hackathon” brought Vermont high schoolers together in Shelburne on Friday. No, it’s nothing nefarious. Students with a love of computers and coding come together to build and design their own computer games, websites and software. The Hack Club in Shelburne offered workshops...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Eco-friendly funds go to Plattsburgh for safer routes to school

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Pedals will be pumping in Plattsburgh, thanks to money to upgrade bike lanes. City leaders say $400,000 will be spent on part of Oak Street. Crews will widen the sidewalks to five feet wide, restripe crosswalks and add signs, pedestrian signals and bike lanes. The goal...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

